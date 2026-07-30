or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > George Clooney
OK LogoNEWS

George and Amal Clooney Forced to Evacuate France Home as Wildfires Rip Through Europe

george amal clooney evacuate france wildfires
Source: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney evacuated their family home in France as wildfires spread across Europe.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2026, Published 8:36 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

George and Amal Clooney have been forced to evacuate their home in France as devastating wildfires continue to spread across Europe.

On Wednesday, July 29, the couple and their 9-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, left their property in the town of Brignoles in southeastern France's Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region as fast-moving fires threatened parts of France, Spain, Italy and Greece.

Article continues below advertisement
image of George and Amal Clooney evacuated their family home in Brignoles, France, as dangerous wildfires spread across Europe.
Source: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney evacuated their family home in Brignoles, France, as dangerous wildfires spread across Europe.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The married couple confirmed their evacuation in a heartfelt letter to the mayor of Brignoles, a representative for Clooney confirmed.

“Dear Didier [Brémond], At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” the letter began.

It continued, “As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and i are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole. We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.”

Article continues below advertisement

Wildfires Continue to Spread Across Europe

image of The couple shared an emotional letter saying they hope their home survives and pledged to help rebuild their community if needed.
Source: MEGA

The couple shared an emotional letter saying they hope their home survives and pledged to help rebuild their community if needed.

The Clooneys' evacuation comes as massive wildfires continue to devastate several parts of Europe.

According to the Associated Press, an out-of-control wildfire in southwest France — covering an area roughly four times the size of Paris — was expected to intensify again on Wednesday.

The wildfire crisis has also turned deadly. Fatalities on the Greek island of Crete marked another tragic chapter in an emergency stretching from France's Atlantic coast to the eastern Mediterranean. At the height of the evacuations, nearly one-third of a million people were forced to leave their homes and vacation destinations in France and Spain.

The fires come during another scorching European summer, with France and Spain experiencing another major heatwave. Temperatures are expected to reach 41 to 42 degrees Celsius in parts of France.

MORE ON:
George Clooney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why the Clooneys Chose Life in France

image of Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated from parts of France and Spain as heat-fueled wildfires continue to grow.
Source: MEGA

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated from parts of France and Spain as heat-fueled wildfires continue to grow.

As OK! previously reported, a naturalization decree published by France's Journal officiel confirmed that George, Amal and their family officially became French citizens in late December 2025.

After decades in the Hollywood spotlight, the family embraced a quieter lifestyle at their $8.3 million farm in southern France, which they purchased in 2021.

“Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life,” George told The New York Times in February 2025. “Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things. It’s the best chance of a normal life.”

George Clooney Wanted a Different Childhood for His Kids

image of George Clooney has said living on a farm in France gives his children a more normal and grounded upbringing away from Hollywood.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney has said living on a farm in France gives his children a more normal and grounded upbringing away from Hollywood.

George has also spoken openly about why raising his children in France has been so meaningful.

“You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it," the ER alum shared during an October 2025 interview. "But now, for them, it’s like — they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

The Oscar winner admitted he wanted to give Alexander and Ella a childhood away from the pressures of Hollywood.

"I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life," George added. "France — they kind of don’t give a s--- about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

Although France has become the family's primary home, George still owns several other properties, including an estate in England, a villa on Italy's Lake Como and another home near his family in Kentucky.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.