George and Amal Clooney Forced to Evacuate France Home as Wildfires Rip Through Europe

Article continues below advertisement

George and Amal Clooney have been forced to evacuate their home in France as devastating wildfires continue to spread across Europe. On Wednesday, July 29, the couple and their 9-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, left their property in the town of Brignoles in southeastern France's Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region as fast-moving fires threatened parts of France, Spain, Italy and Greece.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney evacuated their family home in Brignoles, France, as dangerous wildfires spread across Europe.

Article continues below advertisement

The married couple confirmed their evacuation in a heartfelt letter to the mayor of Brignoles, a representative for Clooney confirmed. “Dear Didier [Brémond], At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” the letter began. It continued, “As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and i are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole. We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.”

Article continues below advertisement

Wildfires Continue to Spread Across Europe

Source: MEGA The couple shared an emotional letter saying they hope their home survives and pledged to help rebuild their community if needed.

The Clooneys' evacuation comes as massive wildfires continue to devastate several parts of Europe. According to the Associated Press, an out-of-control wildfire in southwest France — covering an area roughly four times the size of Paris — was expected to intensify again on Wednesday. The wildfire crisis has also turned deadly. Fatalities on the Greek island of Crete marked another tragic chapter in an emergency stretching from France's Atlantic coast to the eastern Mediterranean. At the height of the evacuations, nearly one-third of a million people were forced to leave their homes and vacation destinations in France and Spain. The fires come during another scorching European summer, with France and Spain experiencing another major heatwave. Temperatures are expected to reach 41 to 42 degrees Celsius in parts of France.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why the Clooneys Chose Life in France

Source: MEGA Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated from parts of France and Spain as heat-fueled wildfires continue to grow.

As OK! previously reported, a naturalization decree published by France's Journal officiel confirmed that George, Amal and their family officially became French citizens in late December 2025. After decades in the Hollywood spotlight, the family embraced a quieter lifestyle at their $8.3 million farm in southern France, which they purchased in 2021. “Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life,” George told The New York Times in February 2025. “Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things. It’s the best chance of a normal life.”

George Clooney Wanted a Different Childhood for His Kids

Source: MEGA George Clooney has said living on a farm in France gives his children a more normal and grounded upbringing away from Hollywood.