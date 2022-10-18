George & Amal Clooney Hold Hands & Enjoy Date Night At 'Ticket To Paradise' Premiere — Pics
Date night for George and Amal Clooney!
The pair, recently marked their eight-year anniversary, looked like they had a great time while attending the actor's Ticket to Paradise movie premiere on Monday, October 17, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of the duo!
The couple looked dapper, with the activist wearing a red dress while her hubby sported a gray suit.
While on the carpet, the Hollywood star gushed over his wife's wardrobe.
“She has pretty nice taste,” he told Entertainment Tonight. "She really does."
In the film, Clooney and his costar Julia Roberts kiss — a moment that was caught on camera by his family.
When asked if it was awkward to kiss your "dear dear friend," he replied, "It is when my wife and kids come by to visit."
"I mean, it was the first day they came to visit," Roberts added. "It’s like, 'Papa, oh, Auntie Juju.' It’s like — 'Get 'em out, get 'em out!'"
This will be the sixth time Roberts and Clooney have shared the screen, and it sounds like everything worked out for the best.
"The whole thing is kismet, really, because I get sent scripts that get lost in the shuffle or that I don't have time to read for weeks, and this came ... and I was like, 'Oh, I could sit down and read this right now,'" Roberts explained. "We kind of read it at the same time, and we reached out to each other at the same time, and said, 'I'll do it if you do it,' and then to go from there to actually it work out — it's really kind of miraculous."
"I thought, 'I could only do it if it's Julia,'" Clooney chimed in. "I think we both felt the same way, so, it was one of those things where we thought, 'Well, let's give it a go,' and everything sort of fell into place."