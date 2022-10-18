George & Amal Clooney Hold Hands & Enjoy Date Night At 'Ticket To Paradise' Premiere — Pics

This will be the sixth time Roberts and Clooney have shared the screen, and it sounds like everything worked out for the best.

"The whole thing is kismet, really, because I get sent scripts that get lost in the shuffle or that I don't have time to read for weeks, and this came ... and I was like, 'Oh, I could sit down and read this right now,'" Roberts explained. "We kind of read it at the same time, and we reached out to each other at the same time, and said, 'I'll do it if you do it,' and then to go from there to actually it work out — it's really kind of miraculous."