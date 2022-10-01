George & Amal Clooney Host First Ever Albie Awards While Celebrating 8th Wedding Anniversary: Photos

"We believe that justice must be waged – it doesn’t just happen. So when journalists are locked up just for doing their job, we try to get them out of prison," the Clooneys announced in a press release prior to the event. "When young girls are denied the right to study, work, or marry when they want, we help them fight for their rights through the courts. When minorities are targeted for genocide, we help trigger trials against the perpetrators."

"The Albie Awards add a new dimension to our work at CFJ: they are a way to shine a protective light on the many courageous individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice," the hosts continued.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to the Clooneys during their red carpet event.