The couple, who share 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, held hands as they made their way out of the chic Italian eatery. George was even seen giving the owner of the restaurant a thumbs up before entering their car to go home.

As OK! exclusively reported, the actor and his wife, who tied the knot in 2014, have been basking in the Lake Como sunshine while staying at their waterfront villa, which George snapped up in 2001.