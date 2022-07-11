A Stunning Duo! George & Amal Clooney Have A Glamorous Night Out As They Continue Lavish Summer In Lake Como
The Clooneys made sure to make time for date night! George and Amal Clooney stepped out for a rare night out together in Lake Como, Italy over the weekend.
The accomplished attorney stunned in a glittering green sequined dress and let her dark hair down while her husband rocked a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.
GEORGE CLOONEY & AMAL AMONG HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DINED WITH PRINCE CHARLES AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE
The couple, who share 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, held hands as they made their way out of the chic Italian eatery. George was even seen giving the owner of the restaurant a thumbs up before entering their car to go home.
As OK! exclusively reported, the actor and his wife, who tied the knot in 2014, have been basking in the Lake Como sunshine while staying at their waterfront villa, which George snapped up in 2001.
"George is almost giddy to be back, he's missed it so much, and it makes Amal happy to see him that way," a source dished last year. "They love spending their summers in Italy."
"Being there is just what they needed. They seem like they're more in tune as a couple since they arrived. That's Italy for you," the insider said of the longtime pair. "It's such a romantic place."
The estate cost George a whopping $14 million and boats 25 rooms, an outdoor theater and a swimming pool. In order to protect his family's privacy, the Oceans Eleven actor also bought the villa across from the home. If any curious adventurers attempt to breach the property, they will be hit with a $604 fine for coming within a 100-meter radius of the family home.
However, the summer estate is not the only luxurious property the Oscar nominee has called home as of late. Most recently, the Hollywood vet reportedly rented the most expensive house on the Gold Coast in Australia where he shot the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise.