NEWS George Clooney Slams Critics for Questioning His Acting Skills: 'I Don't Give a S---' Source: Mega George Clooney clapped back at critics, including Quentin Tarantino and Hunter Biden, saying he doesn’t care if people think he always plays himself. OK! Staff Aug. 5 2025, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

George Clooney is taking a stand against critics questioning his acting chops. The 64-year-old star recently faced scrutiny from various sources, including Oscar-winning filmmakers, movie critics and even Hunter Biden. Despite this, Clooney didn't hold back.

Source: Mega George Clooney, an Oscar winner, defended his versatility.

"Do people say that I only play myself? I don't give a s---," he confessed to Vanity Fair. "There aren't that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother ,[Where Art Thou?] and then do Michael Clayton or Syriana. So if that means I'm playing myself all the time, I don't give a s---." He added, "Have you ever tried playing yourself? It's hard to do." Clooney's latest project, Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly, features him as a world-famous movie star facing a personal reckoning at an Italian film festival. While he was eager to join the project after reading the script, he had a request for Baumbach, known for demanding multiple takes from his actors.

Source: Mega George Clooney praised Adam Sandler's dramatic chops.

"I literally said to him, 'Noah, look, I love the script. I love you as a director, but I'm 63 years old, dude—I can't do 50 takes," Clooney admitted. "I don't have it in me. I've got the acting range from A to B." The actor also defended his costar, Adam Sandler, against being typecast. Clooney emphasized Sandler's impressive dramatic abilities, saying, "This film, more than any film Adam has done, shows what a beautiful, heartfelt, soulful actor he is. I kept telling the cast, 'Don't call him Sand Man. Don't talk to him like he's just some goofy comedian. He's actually a really beautiful, wonderful actor.'"

Source: Mega Hunter Biden and Quentin Tarantino made scathing comments about George Clooney's acting skills.

Sandler, known for his comedic roles, rarely receives recognition for his dramatic performances. Clooney noted, "Because of what his paycheck is, which is doing big goofy comedies, when he does these other, beautiful, Uncut Gems kinds of movies, it reminds people of that. He's not just a good comedian." Clooney is no stranger to defending his career. In 2023, director Quentin Tarantino stated that while actors like Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are movie stars, Clooney isn't. "It's been a long while since I think George Clooney has drawn anybody to an audience," Tarantino remarked. "When was the last time that he had a hit in this millennium?"

Clooney responded a year later during a GQ interview with Pitt. "Quentin said some s--- about me recently, so I'm a little irritated by him," he shared. "He did some interview where he was naming movie stars… And then this guy goes, 'Well, what about George?' He goes, 'He's not a movie star.'" The Ocean's Trilogy star pointed out, "And then he literally said something like, 'Name me a movie since the millennium.' And I was like, 'Since the millennium? That's kind of my whole f------ career.'"

Source: Mega Despite the backlash, George Clooney is a successful movie star.