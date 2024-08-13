OK Magazine
'Irritated' George Clooney Puts Quentin Tarantino on Blast for Saying He's 'Not a Movie Star': 'F--- Off'

george clooney puts quentin tarantino on blast pp
George Clooney blasted Quentin Tarantino for saying he's 'not a movie star.'

By:

Aug. 13 2024, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

George Clooney went off on Quentin Tarantino, who directed his pal Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, for not believing he could make it in Hollywood.

“Quentin said some s--- about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him,” Clooney said while participating in a joint interview with Pitt for GQ magazine. “He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Brad], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, he’s not a movie star. And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f-------- career.'”

george clooney puts quentin tarantino on blast
George Clooney said he's 'irritated' with Quentin Tarantino over prior comments he made about his career.

“So now I’m like, all right, dude, f--- off. I don’t mind giving him s---,” Clooney added. "He gave me s---. But no, look, we’re really lucky we got to work with these great directors. Director and screenplay is what keeps you alive.”

Clooney co-starred with Tarantino in the director's 1996 flick From Dustin Till Dawn.

Pitt commented on how Tarantino, 61, was "pretty good" as an actor in Dusk, to which Clooney, 63, added, "He was okay in it."

“There’s a scene, I’m blanking on it. But he’s really good," Pitt, 60, added.

george clooney puts quentin tarantino on blast miramax
Quentin Tarantino said George Clooney is not a movie star.

Tarantino's standards are high, as he previously made headlines for calling out the Marvel universe.

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino said in 2022. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

MORE ON:
George Clooney
george clooney puts quentin tarantino on blast
The director has previously called out Marvel movies as well.

“I’m not even putting them down frankly, to tell you the truth. But that is … the legacy of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies," he continued as he called out Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans.

george clooney puts quentin tarantino on blast
George Clooney has been acting in Hollywood for decades.

I don’t love them. No, I don’t — I don’t hate them. All right. But I don’t love them. Right. I mean, look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid,” Tarantino said of the franchise.

“There’s an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my twenties, I would totally be fucking happy and totally love them. I mean, they wouldn’t be the only movies being made. They would be those movies amongst other movies. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not quite as excited about them,” he added.

