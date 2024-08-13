George Clooney went off on Quentin Tarantino, who directed his pal Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, for not believing he could make it in Hollywood.

“Quentin said some s--- about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him,” Clooney said while participating in a joint interview with Pitt for GQ magazine. “He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Brad], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, he’s not a movie star. And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f-------- career.'”