Hunter Biden Unleashes on George Clooney, Jake Tapper and Democrats: 'F--- Him!'
In a fiery interview following Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, former President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden did not hold back as he lambasted notable figures on the left, targeting everyone from David Axelrod to George Clooney.
Sitting down with journalist Andrew Callaghan for his Channel 5 show, Hunter displayed sharp criticism for many within the Democratic Party and the media landscape.
He expressed disdain for "the intelligentsia of the Democratic Party," particularly calling out "the Pod Save America saviors," whom he described as "four white millionaires that are dining out on their association with Barack Obama from 16 years ago, living in Beverly f----- Hills, telling the rest of the world what black voters in South Carolina really want."
Hunter further derided Democratic strategist James Carville, stating, “He hasn’t run a race in 40 f------- years.”
He continued to take aim at David, noting, “David Axelrod had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama. And that was because of Barack Obama, not because of f------ David Axelrod."
His criticisms extended to other prominent figures like David Plouffe and the "Pod Save America guys," drawing attention to what he viewed as their financial exploitation of their past association with Barack.
"The Anita Dunns of the world, who's made 40, 50 million dollars off the Democratic Party, they're all gonna insert their judgment over a man who has figured out, unlike anybody else, how to get elected to the United States Senate over seven times," he asserted.
- 'We All Knew This!': Laura Ingraham Slams Jake Tapper's Book Revelations on Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline
- Donald Trump Slams 'Second-Rate Movie Star' George Clooney's '60 Minutes' Interview, Calls Actor a 'Failed Political Pundit'
- George Clooney Slams Former President Donald Trump, Insists He's A 'Knucklehead' Who Was Always 'Chasing Girls'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hunter reserved particularly sharp words for journalist Jake Tapper and George, both of whom questioned President Joe's mental acuity before and after he stepped back from the 2024 race.
Hunter claimed George's remarks about Joe not recognizing him were fabricated. "F--- him, f--- him and everybody around him," he declared. "Not to be f------ nice, number one, I agree with Quentin Tarantino. F---- George Clooney is not a f------ actor. He is a f-----, like, I don't know what he is. He's a brand."
He continued, "Why do I have to f------ listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who's given 52 years of his f------ life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are gonna take out basically a full-page ad in the f------- New York Times to undermine the president at a time in which, by the way, what do people care about the most? Why do you think that the Republicans have an advantage over us? Because they're unified."
Hunter offered no quarter for Jake either, criticizing the journalist's book Original Sin for spotlighting Joe's cognitive decline. "Now I have to deal with another f----- subpoena because Jake Tapper has decided that he's, through anonymous sources, gonna create some conspiracy of a crime," he stated.
He dismissed Jake's relevance, saying, "By the numbers, what influence does Jake Tapper have over anything? He has the smallest audience on cable news. And beyond that, I think that the book is right now on Amazon that he put out. I mean, his ratings just went to s--- after he put the book out."
Hunter concluded, "And, you know, they did a two-week infomercial for it. I mean, it was such a money grab, such a disservice to everybody that he serves with, the journalism that he purports to take part in. Jesus Christ, Jake, grow the f---- up."
Despite his harsh criticism of Jake, Hunter did find one redeeming quality in the journalist: "He's got one good thing going for him. He's an Eagles fan, so he can't be that bad."