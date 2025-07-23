or
Hunter Biden Unleashes on George Clooney, Jake Tapper and Democrats: 'F--- Him!'

Composite Photos of Hunter Biden, George Clooney and Jake Tapper
Source: Mega

Hunter Biden exploded in a profanity-laced interview, slamming George Clooney, Jake Tapper and other top Democrats.

Profile Image

July 23 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

In a fiery interview following Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, former President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden did not hold back as he lambasted notable figures on the left, targeting everyone from David Axelrod to George Clooney.

Sitting down with journalist Andrew Callaghan for his Channel 5 show, Hunter displayed sharp criticism for many within the Democratic Party and the media landscape.

image of Hunter Biden claimed Republicans won the presidential race because they were 'unified.'
Source: Mega

Hunter Biden claimed Republicans won the presidential race because they were 'unified.'

He expressed disdain for "the intelligentsia of the Democratic Party," particularly calling out "the Pod Save America saviors," whom he described as "four white millionaires that are dining out on their association with Barack Obama from 16 years ago, living in Beverly f----- Hills, telling the rest of the world what black voters in South Carolina really want."

Hunter further derided Democratic strategist James Carville, stating, “He hasn’t run a race in 40 f------- years.”

He continued to take aim at David, noting, “David Axelrod had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama. And that was because of Barack Obama, not because of f------ David Axelrod."

image of Hunter Biden is Joe Biden's son.
Source: Mega

Hunter Biden is Joe Biden's son.

His criticisms extended to other prominent figures like David Plouffe and the "Pod Save America guys," drawing attention to what he viewed as their financial exploitation of their past association with Barack.

"The Anita Dunns of the world, who's made 40, 50 million dollars off the Democratic Party, they're all gonna insert their judgment over a man who has figured out, unlike anybody else, how to get elected to the United States Senate over seven times," he asserted.

image of Hunter Biden accused George Clooney of lying about President Joe’s mental state.
Source: Mega

Hunter Biden accused George Clooney of lying about President Joe’s mental state.

Hunter reserved particularly sharp words for journalist Jake Tapper and George, both of whom questioned President Joe's mental acuity before and after he stepped back from the 2024 race.

Hunter claimed George's remarks about Joe not recognizing him were fabricated. "F--- him, f--- him and everybody around him," he declared. "Not to be f------ nice, number one, I agree with Quentin Tarantino. F---- George Clooney is not a f------ actor. He is a f-----, like, I don't know what he is. He's a brand."

He continued, "Why do I have to f------ listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who's given 52 years of his f------ life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are gonna take out basically a full-page ad in the f------- New York Times to undermine the president at a time in which, by the way, what do people care about the most? Why do you think that the Republicans have an advantage over us? Because they're unified."

Hunter offered no quarter for Jake either, criticizing the journalist's book Original Sin for spotlighting Joe's cognitive decline. "Now I have to deal with another f----- subpoena because Jake Tapper has decided that he's, through anonymous sources, gonna create some conspiracy of a crime," he stated.

image of Hunter Biden also blasted journalist Jake Tapper for detailing his father's 'cognitive decline' in a book.
Source: Mega

Hunter Biden also blasted journalist Jake Tapper for detailing his father's 'cognitive decline' in a book.

He dismissed Jake's relevance, saying, "By the numbers, what influence does Jake Tapper have over anything? He has the smallest audience on cable news. And beyond that, I think that the book is right now on Amazon that he put out. I mean, his ratings just went to s--- after he put the book out."

Hunter concluded, "And, you know, they did a two-week infomercial for it. I mean, it was such a money grab, such a disservice to everybody that he serves with, the journalism that he purports to take part in. Jesus Christ, Jake, grow the f---- up."

Despite his harsh criticism of Jake, Hunter did find one redeeming quality in the journalist: "He's got one good thing going for him. He's an Eagles fan, so he can't be that bad."

