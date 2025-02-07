or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
COUPLES

George Clooney Reveals He Has 'Special' Valentine's Day Plans for Wife Amal Clooney

Photo of George and Amal Clooney
Source: mega

George Clooney was asked by a reporter what he has planned for Valentine's Day this year with wife Amal.

By:

Feb. 7 2025, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

George Clooney is refusing to spill the details about how he's celebrating Valentine's Day this year with wife Amal Clooney.

On Thursday, February 6, the actor spoke to a reporter about the upcoming holiday and how he's preparing for his Broadway role in Good Luck, and Goodnight.

george clooney special valentines day plans wife amal clooney
Source: mega

George Clooney said he has 'special' Valentine's Day plans for wife Amal Clooney this year.

When asked if he knows what the couple will be doing on Friday, February 14, he replied to Access Hollywood, "Yes, I have special plans! Why? Why would you ask such a question? She might see this! What would happen then?"

The parents-of-two are still as strong as ever, with George, 63, revealing of their new day to day, "My wife is dealing with me doing lines of the play all day long, so I think she knows it better than me."

The ER alum confirmed their 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, are living in New York.

"We've been here the whole time," he said of the family-of-four. "[They're doing] normal things children do, they're in school. We're having fun."

Last year, the spouses — who tied the knot in 2014 — confessed their little ones inherited their dad's love for pranks.

"Alexander and Ella both do it, don’t they," George said in an interview, to which his wife admitted the stunts they pull have become "really bad."

"My son has access to Hollywood-grade props, like fake cockroaches and mice," the attorney, 49, pointed out. "And he now has a 3D printer. So I can’t tell you the things I’m finding under my documents, under my pillow."

George Clooney

george clooney special valentines day plans wife amal clooney
Source: mega

The actor refused to share details in case his spouse watched the interview.

"When Alexander executes the pranks, and George sees it, he just looks at him, and he’s like, 'Son, I am so proud of you,'" Amal added, to which the Oscar winner declared, "I’ve never been prouder."

"He’s learning from the best," Amal quipped.

george clooney special valentines day plans wife amal clooney
Source: mega

The pair married in 2014.

As OK! reported, the couple's relationship has been smooth sailing since they met, with an insider claiming that despite his short marriage to actress Talia Balsam, 65, the Hollywood heartthrob "wasn't really interested" in setting down and starting a family until he met Amal.

“He had an amazing career, wonderful friends and felt very fulfilled. [But] once he fell in love with Amal, George [realized] how much he was missing," the source explained to a news outlet.

Added another insider: "George didn’t think he’d ever meet someone like Amal. He’s totally enamored with her. She’s so intelligent, a great conversationalist and everyone loves her."

The movie star also dated countless famous women, including Renée Zellweger, Kelly Preston and Cameron Diaz.

