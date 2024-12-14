8 Best Buddies in Showbiz: From Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson
These two prove that opposites attract! Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart starred in several films together, including the buddy action-comedy Central Intelligence in 2016, the Jumanji reboots and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.
"It's a real friendship. It was one that I didn't anticipate," said Johnson, 52. "He has become truly a great, great friend."
Added 45-year-old Hart: "We're very lucky to be able to have this relationship, to allow the relationship to shine on and off camera … it's something that we understand doesn't come along very often."
Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart
British actors Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart met way back when they were being classically trained in England! They've starred in numerous projects together, including stage plays.
While they were friendly before, the duo didn't truly bond until they played Magneto and Professor X in 2000's X-Men.
"We had adjoining trailers," said 84-year-old Stewart of his 85-year-old pal. "So, Ian and I hung out together, drinking tea — and maybe in the afternoon, something a little stronger — and we got to know one another."
Now, they're best buds, and McKellen even officiated at Stewart's 2013 wedding!
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman
The Deadpool actor and the Wolverine star have carried on a fake feud for years after meeting on the set of the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in which Hugh Jackman played the title character.
Though their "feud" picked up in hilarity and visibility in more recent years, thanks to social media posts that poke fun at each other, it's all clearly fun and games. The truth is that they're real friends through thick and thin, there for each other during tough times, too.
Ryan Reynolds, 48, was even seen out and about in New York City supporting newly separated Jackman, 56, after he announced his split from Deborra-Lee Furness following 27 years of marriage. Jackman said their friendship lasts because he feels "I could tell him anything," and they're "always rooting for each other."
Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio
Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio have been close friends since childhood when they'd run into each other at auditions. They both tried out for the lead role of Toby Wolff in 1993's This Boy's Life, with DiCaprio getting cast. Maguire was cast as Wolff's friend Chuck Bolger.
The pals would continue to compete for roles throughout their careers.
Since playing on-screen besties in The Great Gatsby, they have been spotted at restaurants and sports games and taking vacations together on pricey yachts in the Mediterranean.
"We've had endless conversations about certain projects and argued with one another and supported one another along the way," said DiCaprio. "I just made him be my pal. When I want someone to be my friend, I just make them my friend."
Added Maguire, "Leo and I have a lot of trust and respect for each other."
Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey
Woody Harrelson, 63, and Matthew McConaughey, 55, have been best friends for decades. They're both Texans and share an offbeat sense of humor and a taste for adventure. Their children refer to the other as "Uncle Woody" and "Uncle Matthew," with the pair becoming so inseparable that Harrelson admitted, "Where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line."
They actually may be biologically related. Harrelson's father was a famously convicted hitman, and McConaughey's mother "did have a relationship with my father for a relatively short period of time that coincided with the time that his father and mother were on sabbatical, and with the time of Matthew's, let's say, origination," said Harrelson.
Still, they haven't proved their kinship with DNA tests yet.
Zach Braff and Donald Faison
Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison remain close years after their TV medical licenses expired in 2010, and their real-life fun continues to translate in commercials and their hit podcast, "Fake Doctors, Real Friends."
"I realized we were gonna be best friends after season one, when we rented an apartment in New York together and every night we played ping-pong in our underwear," said Faison, 50, about his 49-year-old pal. "I think we showed dudes that it's OK to be a little bit sensitive. It's OK to be buds who say ‘I love you.' For a really long time that was looked at as a bad thing."
Brad Pitt and George Clooney
George Clooney, 63, and Brad Pitt, 60, famously played dashing thieves in the Ocean's Eleven trilogy. Since then, they've become close and extremely mischievous friends, constantly pulling pranks on each other over the years.
"I've done some terrible things to Brad, and Brad's done some terrible things to me, too," said Clooney.
When filming Ocean's Eleven, Clooney secretly put a pot leaf bumper sticker on Pitt's car that said "F--- Cops." Pitt put up false flyers around Clooney's town, Lake Como, saying his pal "demanded to only be called Danny Ocean and not to look him in the face."
Townspeople were disgusted with Clooney's diva behavior while he was livid over Pitt's practical joke!
They've gone through the years partying, riding their motorcycles together and even starting a charity together. The hunks are set to costar in the new film Wolfs, a crime thriller about two guys who've just about had enough of each other! Perfect!
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
Matt Damon, 54, and Ben Affleck, 52, have been close friends since they were 10 and 8, respectively. Their mothers introduced them and they began to hang out together when they discovered their shared love of acting.
They took their bond to the big screen in 1997 when they co-wrote and starred in Good Will Hunting. The smash hit propelled them into a long working relationship that's still going on today.
Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, joked, "Ben is half of one of the greatest love stories ever told — not with me. They're the actual prototype for the great Hollywood bromance: Matt and Ben, Ben and Matt."
A shared tragedy brought them even closer when, in 2017, Damon's father died.
"Ben was very, very close with him and it — it changed something in us, I think," said Damon. "You start to see the end game and you start to feel like, ‘I want to make every second count.'"
They have collaborated on 14 films so far, and they're currently putting together a movie called RIP, a crime thriller.