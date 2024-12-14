8 Best Buddies in Showbiz: From Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

These two prove that opposites attract! Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart starred in several films together, including the buddy action-comedy Central Intelligence in 2016, the Jumanji reboots and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

"It's a real friendship. It was one that I didn't anticipate," said Johnson, 52. "He has become truly a great, great friend."

Added 45-year-old Hart: "We're very lucky to be able to have this relationship, to allow the relationship to shine on and off camera … it's something that we understand doesn't come along very often."