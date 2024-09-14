George Clooney 'Wasn’t Really Interested' in Settling Down Before Meeting Wife Amal: 'He’s Totally Enamored With Her'

The pair, who share twins Ella and Alexander, got married in 2014 and welcomed their babies three years later.

During an interview in 2023, the Ocean's Eleven star shared how he makes his relationship with Amal work.

"She does all the heavy lifting and the law degree work, and I try to make it loud," he told The New York Times. "I think it's kind of a good team effort."

"Exposing the problem is a big part of the process, and then we also want to be part of the solution," Amal added.