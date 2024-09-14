or
George Clooney 'Wasn’t Really Interested' in Settling Down Before Meeting Wife Amal: 'He’s Totally Enamored With Her'

george clooney amal never interested getting married
Source: mega

George Clooney 'wasn't interested' in settling down before he met his now-wife, Amal Clooney.

By:

Sept. 14 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

George Clooney had no idea meeting his wife, Amal Clooney, would change his life forever.

According to an insider, the actor, 63, "wasn't really interested" in settling down before meeting the human rights lawyer, 46.

“He had an amazing career, wonderful friends and felt very fulfilled. [But] once he fell in love with Amal, George [realized] how much he was missing.”

Added a third source: “George didn’t think he’d ever meet someone like Amal. He’s totally enamored with her. She’s so intelligent, a great conversationalist and everyone loves her.”

Source: mega

The pair married in 2014.

The pair, who share twins Ella and Alexander, got married in 2014 and welcomed their babies three years later.

During an interview in 2023, the Ocean's Eleven star shared how he makes his relationship with Amal work.

"She does all the heavy lifting and the law degree work, and I try to make it loud," he told The New York Times. "I think it's kind of a good team effort."

"Exposing the problem is a big part of the process, and then we also want to be part of the solution," Amal added.

Source: mega

The duo share twins Ella and Alexander.

George also gave insight into how his kids have been doing.

"It would be wonderful," Amal said, referring to how she hopes her tots get into advocacy work. "It’s hard to tell what they’re going to be interested in at this age right now."

"Right now, it's a lot of headbanging music," George joked.

"They're kind and they're curious," Amal said. "That's all we can expect for the time being."

Source: mega

George Clooney said he and Amal work on maintaining their privacy.

Though George is one of the most recognizable people in the world, he remains humble.

“A lot of people — even who reach a fairly high level of fame — find a way to be able to kind of live a normal life, walk around the streets of New York without being followed and stuff like that,” he recently told GQ magazine. “And there’s, I dunno, five or six of us where it’s just never subsided. And there’s never been that like, ‘Hey, let’s take a walk through Central Park and not get hammered.’ It just hasn’t happened yet.”

“We have to work hard at [it],” he said of the duo maintaining their privacy.

Source: mega

George Clooney wasn't interested in settling down before meeting Amal, a source said.

Us Weekly spoke to the first source.

