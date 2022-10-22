George Clooney Admits He Was 'Terrified' To Welcome Twins: 'Wasn't Part Of The Plan'
Though Amal Clooney's sister is a mom to a set of twins, George Clooney confessed he was downright speechless when he learned his wife was expecting multiples as well.
"That wasn't part of the plan," he told Drew Barrymore on the Friday, October 21, episode of her eponymous talk show.
"We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there's the kid," the ER alum recalled of the ultrasound. "And [the doctor] goes, 'It's a boy.' Then he goes, 'And a girl.' And I was like, 'What?'"
"It was such a disaster. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'" the actor continued. "I was terrified. I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me."
The iconic actor, 61, added that nowadays, parenting 5-year-old Alexander and Ella "is the greatest thing in the world." Nonetheless, he acknowledged that being an older dad can be "hard" since he can't keep up with the tots when they start running around.
For decades, George said he had no interest in becoming a husband or dad, but as soon as he met Amal, who he called "an extraordinary human being," he knew "that everything was going to be different."
Though the twins are still small, the dad-of-two — whose wife, 44, is an attorney — has given some thought about what type of career may pique their interest, though he doesn't see them following in his acting footsteps. "They can do whatever they want," he promised. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something [different] — they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."
The movie star has previously discussed the fact that their tots are pretty fluent in Italian even though he and Amal don't have a strong grasp on the language. "We don't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language they can harm us with," quipped the Oscar winner. "And we both don't really know what they're saying"