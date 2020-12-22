Who would’ve thought? George Clooney didn’t think he’d ever settle down. “I was like, I’m never getting married. I’m not having kids,” the actor recently revealed, adding that he was content to spend his days working and hanging out with friends. “[I figured] my life is full. I’m doing well.”

Then in 2013, he met Amal, the stunning human rights lawyer who stole his heart and made him reassess his priorities. “Everything changed,” he said, “And I was like. Oh, actually this has been a huge empty space?”

He filled the void quickly. Clooney and Amal, 42, married in a lavish Italian wedding in 2014 and welcomed twins Ella and Alexander three years later. And now, an OK! insider reveals the actor is telling friends he’s poised to expand his family even more!

“George has let his inner circle know he plans on being a dad again” says the insider, explaining that he’s hinted to pals that a baby could arrive “sometime after his 60th birthday [in May].” If it were up to Clooney, “he’d have a whole soccer team,” continues the insider, “but one or two more will do. He and Amal aren’t getting any younger so they want to get on it as soon as possible.”

It’s set to be a holiday season to remember for the Clooneys. The insider says the couple have told friends they plan to share their happy news with Ella and Alexander on Christmas morning. “It will be a wonderful surprise for them,” the insider reveals, adding that Amal’s mentioned how cute it would be for the twins to pick their sibling’s name. “Those kids are super thoughtful and intelligent. Giving them this extra responsibility would be a magical way to reflect and reward that.”

Fatherhood isn’t something Clooney has taken lightly. “The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up.” he has said. “We are all responsible for things in life, and Amal and I are responsible for each other in a way… But you are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights.”

The insider says Clooney has done a 180 since becoming a dad. “It forced him to finally grow up. He cut back on his drinking and lightened his workload,” explains the insider, adding that a push from Amal was all he needed.

“There were some growing pains, but Amal laid it all on the line and told him to shape up.” She also told him she needs him home more, and he was happy to oblige. “He feels he’s a little old to be playing the leading man romancing a woman half his age in movies anyway.”

Running after two toddlers is tiring but fun for the Oscar winner. “George says fatherhood keeps him feeling young. The twins make him laugh every day,” dishes the insider, noting that the tots have very different personalities. “Ella’s so dainty and subdued, while Alex is a little bruiser who’s always hungry. George jokes he’s going to be a boxer when he grows up.”

The baby news couldn’t come at a better time. According to the insider, George and Amal went through a trial separation after experiencing a rough patch in their marriage last year. He spent most of his time in England while Amal stayed in NYC, where she was teaching a course at Columbia Law School.

The distance between them served as a wake-up call, says the insider. “It made them miss what they had, and now they don’t ever want to be apart again, at least not for long. They’re back under one roof and on solid ground.” They’ve started renovating Clooney’s former bachelor pad in Studio City so they can spend more time there.

“They’re adding on a master suite, a couple more bedrooms and a new nursery,” the insider says. They’re also putting in a playhouse where the kids can have fun “and yell their little heads off without disturbing the neighbors,” the insider adds. “Amal’s getting a gourmet kitchen and of course, the place will have top security given her work as a humanitarian lawyer and George’s celebrity status.”

They’re hoping to put roots down after hopping back and forth between Hollywood, their British country estate and Clooney’s lush Italian villa on Lake Como. “They’re finally building their forever home after years of globe-trotting,” says the insider. “George and Amal have had their issues, but the twins have brought them closer and their relationship is stronger than ever.”

The actor can hardly believe his good fortune. “He has days where he looks around and wonders where he’d be if he hadn’t met Amal,” the insider says. “He’s a real family man now and no one is more pleased — or surprised! — than George himself.”