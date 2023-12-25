George Clooney 'Still Pinches Himself' That Wife Amal 'Agreed to Marry Him'
George Clooney's love for his wife, Amal, is so strong — sometimes it doesn't even feel real!
Spending the holidays with his family is only a reminder of the overwhelming love the Ocean's Eleven star has for the lawyer and their 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
"He adores Amal," a source recently spilled to a news publication of George, 62, who tied the knot with Amal, 45, in 2014 after meeting the brunette beauty through a mutual friend during a dinner party at the Batman & Robin actor's Lake Como, Italy, estate.
Even after nearly a decade together, George "still pinches himself that she agreed to marry him," the insider noted.
The Ticket to Paradise star has never been shy about showcasing his love for Amal, as he's spoken up about his devotion to the philanthropist during various interviews throughout their time as husband and wife.
"Eight years! And they said it wouldn't last," George joked while speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of his anniversary in September 2022. "Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realize as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for."
"There's just not a downside to her," the ER alum gushed.
Luckily, Amal feels the same about her Oscar-winning husband.
In 2022, Amal was named Time magazine's Woman of the Year, and she made sure to shout out her longtime lover when speaking with the news outlet for an accompanying profile.
"Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she expressed of the life she and George built together.
"It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance," she continued of the Up in the Air star, as well as their son and daughter.
Most recently, after the couple marked their ninth trip around the sun since saying "I do," an insider confirmed George and Amal "are more in love than ever, and they can't picture their lives with anyone else."
"They've formed a real partnership, taking turns with taking the kids to activities and preparing their [meals]," the source concluded.
Life & Style spoke to a source about George "adoring" Amal.