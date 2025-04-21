George Clooney Reveals He and Wife Amal Have 'Never Had an Argument': 'We’re Trying to Find Something to Fight About!'
It's smooth sailing for George and Amal Clooney.
The actor, 63, revealed on a talk show appearance on Monday, April 21, that he has never bickered with his wife in their 10 years of marriage.
"I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument. We still haven’t," he recalled in the CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King. "We’re trying to find something to fight about!"
George considers himself "extraordinarily lucky" to not run into any issues with his "incredible woman."
"I feel as if I hit the jackpot," he added. "There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great."
The Clooneys share twins Alexander and Ella, 7, which the Gravity star considers to be a "pretty great age."
"They’re really curious and funny," he explained. "Every parent thinks their kids are great — our kids are funny and make us laugh."
George is a "having a really great time in life" with his wife and kids, who relocated to New York to spend time with him during his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
George first revealed how he and his wife avoid arguments when they sat down in September 2022 with King.
"[Marriage is] the easiest thing in our lives by far. We've never had an argument," he confirmed.
"It's maddening to some of our friends," Amal added. "I have a cousin, actually, every time we see him he's like, his first question is, 'So have you had an argument yet?' before he says hello."
Gayle seemed shocked by the celeb couple's statement, leading George to tease her, "Would you like us to [argue] right now? Would that make feel better?"
George currently stars in Broadway's Good Night, and Good Luck, based on the film of the same name that he directed and co-wrote in 2005.
When he's not performing, he and his wife are trying to lay low in New York.
"Amal can do a lot of her work in New York, and the States, and when she needs to go to Europe, it’s less than six hours, which is bearable," a source told Closer.
Nonetheless, he's happy to have his family's support during this exciting time.
"After a long day of rehearsing he has Amal to come home to — and he wakes up with his darling kids and then gets to go work on Broadway. George says this may be the happiest he’s ever been; he feels like every dream has come true," the insider added. "He’s madly in love with his wife and his kids, and living out a bucket list career moment — and Amal seems very happy too; it’s given them a new appreciation for America."