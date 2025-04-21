George Clooney Reveals He and Wife Amal Have 'Never Had an Argument': 'We’re Trying to Find Something to Fight About!'

"I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument. We still haven’t," he recalled in the CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King. "We’re trying to find something to fight about!"

George considers himself "extraordinarily lucky" to not run into any issues with his "incredible woman."

"I feel as if I hit the jackpot," he added. "There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great."