or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > George Clooney
OK LogoCOUPLES

George Clooney Reveals He and Wife Amal Have 'Never Had an Argument': 'We’re Trying to Find Something to Fight About!'

Photo of George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney keep things calm and cordial at all times.

By:

April 21 2025, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

It's smooth sailing for George and Amal Clooney.

The actor, 63, revealed on a talk show appearance on Monday, April 21, that he has never bickered with his wife in their 10 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
george clooney wife amal absence broadway play opening copy
Source: MEGA

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have been married for 10 years.

Article continues below advertisement

"I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument. We still haven’t," he recalled in the CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King. "We’re trying to find something to fight about!"

George considers himself "extraordinarily lucky" to not run into any issues with his "incredible woman."

"I feel as if I hit the jackpot," he added. "There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube

George and Amal Clooney keep things calm and cordial at all times.

Article continues below advertisement

The Clooneys share twins Alexander and Ella, 7, which the Gravity star considers to be a "pretty great age."

"They’re really curious and funny," he explained. "Every parent thinks their kids are great — our kids are funny and make us laugh."

George is a "having a really great time in life" with his wife and kids, who relocated to New York to spend time with him during his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

MORE ON:
George Clooney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
george clooney wife amal absence broadway play opening copy
Source: MEGA

George Clooney stars in 'Good Night, and Good Luck' on Broadway.

Article continues below advertisement

George first revealed how he and his wife avoid arguments when they sat down in September 2022 with King.

"[Marriage is] the easiest thing in our lives by far. We've never had an argument," he confirmed.

"It's maddening to some of our friends," Amal added. "I have a cousin, actually, every time we see him he's like, his first question is, 'So have you had an argument yet?' before he says hello."

Gayle seemed shocked by the celeb couple's statement, leading George to tease her, "Would you like us to [argue] right now? Would that make feel better?"

Article continues below advertisement
george clooney wife amal absence broadway play opening
Source: MEGA

George Clooney's family relocated to New York for his Broadway run in 'Good Night, and Good Luck.'

George currently stars in Broadway's Good Night, and Good Luck, based on the film of the same name that he directed and co-wrote in 2005.

When he's not performing, he and his wife are trying to lay low in New York.

"Amal can do a lot of her work in New York, and the States, and when she needs to go to Europe, it’s less than six hours, which is bearable," a source told Closer.

Nonetheless, he's happy to have his family's support during this exciting time.

"After a long day of rehearsing he has Amal to come home to — and he wakes up with his darling kids and then gets to go work on Broadway. George says this may be the happiest he’s ever been; he feels like every dream has come true," the insider added. "He’s madly in love with his wife and his kids, and living out a bucket list career moment — and Amal seems very happy too; it’s given them a new appreciation for America."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.