Politics George W. Bush Shares Insight Into Viral Funeral Moment With Michelle Obama Source: MEGA George W. Bush offered insight into why his 2018 viral Altoids moment with former First Lady Michelle Obama remains so poignant. Lesley Abravanel April 22 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former President George W. Bush recently reflected on his viral "Altoids moment" with Michelle Obama, explaining that the gesture stemmed from his tendency to get "antsy" during long, formal ceremonies. In a recent interview with his daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, for a Today show exclusive, the 43rd president offered his insight into the now-viral moment that occurred during Sen. John McCain's 2018 funeral. During that ceremony, the former commander-in-chief was caught on camera subtly slipping an Altoid to the former first lady. He explained it wasn't a pre-planned joke; he thought she might want one and was "teasing her" to pass the time.

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George W. Bush on his relationship with @MichelleObama and the viral Altoids incident.



“I slipped her an Altoids — not as a joke — but I thought she might want one. I got in the car afterwards, and she said ‘you’re trending.’ I didn’t know what she meant. And it turns out the… pic.twitter.com/hBgbY98vZn — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 21, 2026 Source: @EdKrassen/X George W. Bush had no idea he was 'trending' after the clip went viral.

Bush admitted he was baffled when his daughter told him he was "trending" after the event. "I didn't know what trending meant," he recalled. He theorized that the moment resonated because the country is "starved" to see bipartisan friendship. He noted that people find it novel to see a "center-right Republican and an African American center-left Democrat" behaving simply as friends and citizens. “I get a little antsy, as I’m sure you know, and I was sitting next to Michelle. That’s who I sit next to at funerals,” Bush said. “And I was kind of teasing her and stuff, and I slipped her an Altoid. Not as a joke, but I thought she might want one. I slipped her an Altoids — not as a joke — but I thought she might want one.”

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Source: MEGA The ex-president slipped a mint to Michelle Obama at the funeral.

“I got in the car afterwards, and she said ‘you’re trending.’ I didn’t know what she meant. And it turns out the country is starved to see a center-right republican and an African American center-left democrat having fun and being able to converse, not as political figures, but as citizens,” the former POTUS recalled. The two have since turned it into a recurring bit. Bush famously handed her another mint at his father’s funeral later in 2018. Michelle has affectionately called him her "partner in crime" at official events, as presidential protocol requires them to be seated together. Looking ahead, Bush Hager noted that her father joked about bringing a "crate of Altoids" to the upcoming opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center.

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Source: MEGA Michelle Obama said she's close with George W. Bush.

The former FLOTUS told Bush Hager in 2019 that she and her dad were able to look past their political differences to foster what is now considered a unicorn of a bipartisan friendship. “We disagree on policy, but we don’t disagree on humanity, we don’t disagree about love and compassion,” she said. “I think that’s true for all of us — it’s just that we get lost in our fear of what’s different."

Source: MEGA The rare bipartisanship between the former president and former first lady sparked nostalgic posts on social media.