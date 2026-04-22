George W. Bush Shares Insight Into Viral Funeral Moment With Michelle Obama
April 22 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Former President George W. Bush recently reflected on his viral "Altoids moment" with Michelle Obama, explaining that the gesture stemmed from his tendency to get "antsy" during long, formal ceremonies.
In a recent interview with his daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, for a Today show exclusive, the 43rd president offered his insight into the now-viral moment that occurred during Sen. John McCain's 2018 funeral.
During that ceremony, the former commander-in-chief was caught on camera subtly slipping an Altoid to the former first lady. He explained it wasn't a pre-planned joke; he thought she might want one and was "teasing her" to pass the time.
Bush admitted he was baffled when his daughter told him he was "trending" after the event. "I didn't know what trending meant," he recalled.
He theorized that the moment resonated because the country is "starved" to see bipartisan friendship. He noted that people find it novel to see a "center-right Republican and an African American center-left Democrat" behaving simply as friends and citizens.
“I get a little antsy, as I’m sure you know, and I was sitting next to Michelle. That’s who I sit next to at funerals,” Bush said. “And I was kind of teasing her and stuff, and I slipped her an Altoid. Not as a joke, but I thought she might want one. I slipped her an Altoids — not as a joke — but I thought she might want one.”
“I got in the car afterwards, and she said ‘you’re trending.’ I didn’t know what she meant. And it turns out the country is starved to see a center-right republican and an African American center-left democrat having fun and being able to converse, not as political figures, but as citizens,” the former POTUS recalled.
The two have since turned it into a recurring bit. Bush famously handed her another mint at his father’s funeral later in 2018. Michelle has affectionately called him her "partner in crime" at official events, as presidential protocol requires them to be seated together.
Looking ahead, Bush Hager noted that her father joked about bringing a "crate of Altoids" to the upcoming opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center.
- Donald Trump Says He 'Gets Along With Everybody' After Friendly Banter With Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter's Funeral Goes Viral
- 'Nope!': Former President Barack Obama Vows to Not Behave at Donald Trump's 2025 Inauguration
- Barack Obama and Donald Trump Mocked by 'Daily Show' Star for Their Weird 'Chemistry' at Jimmy Carter's Funeral: 'Someone's Trying to Make Elon Jealous'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The former FLOTUS told Bush Hager in 2019 that she and her dad were able to look past their political differences to foster what is now considered a unicorn of a bipartisan friendship.
“We disagree on policy, but we don’t disagree on humanity, we don’t disagree about love and compassion,” she said. “I think that’s true for all of us — it’s just that we get lost in our fear of what’s different."
The rare bipartisanship between the former president and former first lady sparked nostalgic posts on social media.
“It’s always touching to see past presidents from different parties being respectful and kind to each other. Makes you feel that there is hope for a better America,” wrote one person.
“Civility in politics, I don’t know if my daughter will ever see what that looks like. Those days are long gone, but I guess one could hope,” mused another.
“Respect to George W. Bush and Michelle Obama — that Altoids moment was just real life. No politics, no act. Just two people being normal with each other. The fact it blew up says everything… people aren’t used to seeing that anymore,” noted another nostalgic X user.
“You can disagree all day, but being able to laugh and talk without it turning into a war? That’s how it’s supposed to be," they added.