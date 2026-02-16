No Kings: George W. Bush Subtly Shades Donald Trump in President's Day Essay
Feb. 16 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET
In the wake of backlash for remaining silent on the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents, former President George W. Bush appeared to subtly shade Donald Trump in a President's Day essay.
Written as the debut piece for the new Substack site In Pursuit, a non-partisan, non-profit "national project to debrief the America experiment at 250 years," the 43rd president paid homage to George Washington while delivering subtle criticism of Trump.
"Our first president could have remained all-powerful, but twice he chose not to," Bush wrote. "In doing so, he set a standard for all presidents to live up to."
George W. Bush Was Inspired by George Washington’s 'Humility'
"Few qualities have inspired me more than Washington’s humility," Bush wrote, before tearing into Trump's dictatorial and royal aspirations. "After leading the United States to victory over Great Britain in the Revolutionary War, George Washington was at the height of his power. Some suggested that he should become king. Instead, General Washington resigned his military commission in 1783."
"When King George III of Great Britain learned of his vanquisher’s intentions, he reportedly said, 'If He did, He will be the greatest man in the world.' What Washington did on that cold December afternoon in Annapolis shaped the foundation and future of American democracy. And he was just getting started," he explained.
America's First President Chose Democracy
Bush's Substack subtweeting was a shoutout to Trump in many ways, including his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and threats to run for an illegal third term.
The 43rd president has maintained a complicated, often distant relationship with Trump, frequently offering only subtle, indirect critiques of his political peer's style and policies — such as immigration, the press and international alliances — while generally avoiding direct disapproval.
Bush's vice president, the late Dick Cheney, faced death threats after his daughter Liz came out against Trump.
The former Republican congresswoman and high-ranking House leader is one of the most prominent conservative critics of Trump, particularly following the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Her staunch opposition to Trump led to her removal from House GOP leadership in 2021 and her subsequent loss in the 2022 Wyoming Republican primary.
George W. Bush Did Not Endorse Donald Trump
Bush did not endorse for Trump in 2016, and has generally stayed out of the political fray, focusing on his own library and center, despite criticism from those who feel he should be more vocal.
Bush has criticized the "name-calling" and "racism" associated with the modern GOP under Trump. He also defended the free press as "indispensable to democracy," contrasting The Apprentice star's rhetoric.
Despite Trump's agenda, Bush seems optimistic for America's future.
"I often say that the office of the president is more important than the occupant; that the institution of the presidency gives ballast to our ship of state. For that stability we are indebted to the wisdom of our founding fathers’ governing charter and the humility of our nation’s first president. It has guided us for 250 years, and it will strengthen us for our next 250 years," he wrote.