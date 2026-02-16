No Kings: George W. Bush Subtly Shades Donald Trump in President's Day Essay

Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of backlash for remaining silent on the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents, former President George W. Bush appeared to subtly shade Donald Trump in a President's Day essay. Written as the debut piece for the new Substack site In Pursuit, a non-partisan, non-profit "national project to debrief the America experiment at 250 years," the 43rd president paid homage to George Washington while delivering subtle criticism of Trump. "Our first president could have remained all-powerful, but twice he chose not to," Bush wrote. "In doing so, he set a standard for all presidents to live up to."

George W. Bush Was Inspired by George Washington’s 'Humility'

Source: Library of Congress George W. Bush suggested some wanted George Washington to be king.

"Few qualities have inspired me more than Washington’s humility," Bush wrote, before tearing into Trump's dictatorial and royal aspirations. "After leading the United States to victory over Great Britain in the Revolutionary War, George Washington was at the height of his power. Some suggested that he should become king. Instead, General Washington resigned his military commission in 1783." "When King George III of Great Britain learned of his vanquisher’s intentions, he reportedly said, 'If He did, He will be the greatest man in the world.' What Washington did on that cold December afternoon in Annapolis shaped the foundation and future of American democracy. And he was just getting started," he explained.

America's First President Chose Democracy

Source: MEGA Donald Trump did not receive an endorsement from George W. Bush.

"Our first president could have remained all-powerful, but twice he chose not to," Bush wrote. "In doing so, he set a standard for all presidents to live up to." Bush's Substack subtweeting was a shoutout to Trump in many ways, including his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and threats to run for an illegal third term. The 43rd president has maintained a complicated, often distant relationship with Trump, frequently offering only subtle, indirect critiques of his political peer's style and policies — such as immigration, the press and international alliances — while generally avoiding direct disapproval. Bush's vice president, the late Dick Cheney, faced death threats after his daughter Liz came out against Trump. The former Republican congresswoman and high-ranking House leader is one of the most prominent conservative critics of Trump, particularly following the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Her staunch opposition to Trump led to her removal from House GOP leadership in 2021 and her subsequent loss in the 2022 Wyoming Republican primary.

George W. Bush Did Not Endorse Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Despite not supporting him, George W. Bush attended Donald Trump's inauguration.