One day after Geraldo Rivera claimed Fox News fired him, the TV host was celebrated on Fox & Friends on Friday, June 30.

Co-host Steve Doocy called for everyone in the building to give Rivera, 79, a standing ovation before he came on set.

"I am honored, I love Fox, I love the people at Fox, I always will," Rivera said, after he watched a video montage which focused on his 23-year long career.

"I’ll never let anyone separate us, but I am beyond grateful for this," he continued. "This is so deeply affecting, I love you for it. Thank you."