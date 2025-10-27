Ghislaine Maxwell Bragged About Performing Sexual Act on George Clooney, Virginia Giuffre's Memoir Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, wrote that Maxwell loved showing off about her alleged hookups with famous men. However, her alleged tryst with Clooney might have been exaggerated. “Whether that was true or not, we’ll never know,” she noted.

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly bragged about performing a sexual act on George Clooney.

This isn’t the first time Giuffre wrote about Maxwell boasting of a bathroom romp with the Jay Kelly star at a party, as she previously included the story in another unpublished memoir The Billionaire’s Playboy Club.

Parts of that book were unsealed by a New York judge back in 2020, revealing details about Maxwell boasting about her supposed encounters with high-profile celebrities. “One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” Giuffre wrote.

Source: MEGA;@virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre wrote about the alleged encounter in her memoir.

“But she had given George Clooney a b--- j--- in the bathroom at some random event. She never let that one down,” she added.

Nobody’s Girl also probed into the traumatic abuse Giuffre said she allegedly suffered at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell. She described being trafficked to “a multitude of powerful men,” from businessmen to politicians to celebrities. "Among them were a gubernatorial candidate who was soon to win an election in a Western state and a former U.S. senator," she revealed. While she didn’t include names in this book, she had previously claimed in a 2016 deposition that she was trafficked to former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and former Maine Senator George Mitchell. Both have denied the allegations.

Source: MEGA;@virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram The book also includes allegations against powerful men.

Giuffre explained how she often didn’t know who these men were until years later. "Since Epstein usually neglected to introduce me to these men by name, or introduce them at all, I would only learn who some of them were years later, when I studied photographs of Epstein's associates and recognized the faces of those I was forced to have s-- with," she wrote.

She also described a terrifying experience with a political figure whose name remains withheld. "Just when I thought things couldn't get worse for me, they did; Epstein trafficked me to a man who raped me more savagely than anyone had before," she said.

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew denied knowing Virginia Giuffre.

