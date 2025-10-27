or
Ghislaine Maxwell Bragged About Performing Sexual Act on George Clooney, Virginia Giuffre's Memoir Claims

ghislaine maxwell sexual boast clooney
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre’s memoir claimed Ghislaine Maxwell bragged about a sexual act with George Clooney.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Published 8:57 a.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell apparently bragged about a sexual encounter with George Clooney, Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, claims.

Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, wrote that Maxwell loved showing off about her alleged hookups with famous men. However, her alleged tryst with Clooney might have been exaggerated.

“Whether that was true or not, we’ll never know,” she noted.

image of Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly bragged about performing a sexual act on George Clooney.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly bragged about performing a sexual act on George Clooney.

This isn’t the first time Giuffre wrote about Maxwell boasting of a bathroom romp with the Jay Kelly star at a party, as she previously included the story in another unpublished memoir The Billionaire’s Playboy Club.

Parts of that book were unsealed by a New York judge back in 2020, revealing details about Maxwell boasting about her supposed encounters with high-profile celebrities.

“One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” Giuffre wrote.

image of Virginia Giuffre wrote about the alleged encounter in her memoir.
Source: MEGA;@virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Virginia Giuffre wrote about the alleged encounter in her memoir.

“But she had given George Clooney a b--- j--- in the bathroom at some random event. She never let that one down,” she added.

Nobody’s Girl also probed into the traumatic abuse Giuffre said she allegedly suffered at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell. She described being trafficked to “a multitude of powerful men,” from businessmen to politicians to celebrities.

"Among them were a gubernatorial candidate who was soon to win an election in a Western state and a former U.S. senator," she revealed.

While she didn’t include names in this book, she had previously claimed in a 2016 deposition that she was trafficked to former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and former Maine Senator George Mitchell. Both have denied the allegations.

MORE ON:
Ghislaine Maxwell

image of The book also includes allegations against powerful men.
Source: MEGA;@virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

The book also includes allegations against powerful men.

Giuffre explained how she often didn’t know who these men were until years later.

"Since Epstein usually neglected to introduce me to these men by name, or introduce them at all, I would only learn who some of them were years later, when I studied photographs of Epstein's associates and recognized the faces of those I was forced to have s-- with," she wrote.

She also described a terrifying experience with a political figure whose name remains withheld.

"Just when I thought things couldn't get worse for me, they did; Epstein trafficked me to a man who raped me more savagely than anyone had before," she said.

image of Prince Andrew denied knowing Virginia Giuffre.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew denied knowing Virginia Giuffre.

The man, whom she only identified as a "well-known prime minister" in court documents, allegedly “wanted violence,” repeatedly choking her unconscious during the assault.

"[He] took pleasure in seeing me fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop," she wrote.

Giuffre recalled pleading with Epstein not to send her back, but he reportedly responded coldly, stating, "You'll get that sometimes."

Other major names, including Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, also appear throughout Giuffre’s memoir.

