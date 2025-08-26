TRUE CRIME NEWS Virginia Giuffre Names Top Politician in Her Upcoming Autobiography Despite 'Intense Legal Fight' to Keep Him Out of the Book Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre reportedly names a top politician in her upcoming autobiography despite an 'intense legal fight' to keep him out of the book. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Virginia Giuffre, who tragically took her own life in April, is releasing a posthumous autobiography — and according to a new report, the book will expose a prominent U.S. politician. According to the intel, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger will be named in Giuffre’s forthcoming memoir entitled Nobody’s Girl.

Who Is Named in Virginia Giuffre's Book?

Source: MEGA Henry Kissinger is reportedly named in Virginia Giuffre's upcoming memoir.

Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Donald Trump are all expected to be mentioned as well. “Her account names new names,” a source dished to a media outlet, revealing there was a six-month long battle over her including people’s identities in the book. Specifically, “an intense legal fight” broke out “to keep Kissinger’s name out of the book,” the insider shared.

Virginia Giuffre's Book Is 'Her Ultimate Revenge'

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre's family feels 'very strongly that her whole story should be told.'

As OK! reported, Giuffre’s tell-all is set to contain “intimate and disturbing” details related to her relationship with Prince Andrew and allegedly being a victim of Jeffrey Epstein. While Prince Andrew has always denied he was intimate with Giuffre, he paid her millions in a 2022 out-of-court settlement after she accused him of sexual assault. “This is her ultimate revenge,” an insider previously stated of the book, which she reportedly finished over a year before her death. “Virginia’s family have seen her maligned in life and in death and they feel very strongly that her whole story should be told.”

Virginia Giuffre Felt Her Book Has 'The Potential to Impact Many Lives'

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre said it was her 'heartfelt wish' for her book to get released.

Amy Wallace, who worked with Giuffre on the book, revealed an email from her she’d sent a few weeks before she committed suicide, explaining it was her “heartfelt wish” for the memoir to be released. “The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” Giuffre wrote. “It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness.” She also addressed her potential demise, stating, “In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that Nobody’s Girl is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices.” Giuffre's suicide was confirmed by her family, who said she was “a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking.” "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking," they added. "She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily."

Source: MEGA Jordan Palvin, the editor-in-chief of Knopf, said Virginia Giuffre's book is a 'raw and shocking record of the depravity she was subjected to within ­Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s orbit.'