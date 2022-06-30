Disgraced Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell Can't Go Near Kids After She Serves Her Prison Sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell cannot go near kids after she serves her prison sentence, TMZ reported on Thursday, June 30.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, there are some strict restrictions once she is released in about 20 years. The disgraced socialite, who was convicted of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, as well as two counts of perjury, cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 18, unless she gets approval from the U.S. Probation Office.

Additionally, she can't be within 100 feet of places regularly frequented by minors, a.k.a. she won't be able to visit schoolyards, playgrounds and arcades.