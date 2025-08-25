or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Ghislaine Maxwell
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Ghislaine Maxwell Claims She Met Elon Musk at a Birthday Party — Despite Him Saying He Didn't Know Her 'at All'

Composite photo of Ghislaine Maxwell claimed she met Elon Musk despite him saying otherwise.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell claimed she met Elon Musk despite him saying otherwise.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 25 2025, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Despite Elon Musk once claiming he didn't know Ghislaine Maxwell, she claimed otherwise in interview transcripts that were just released.

According to Maxwell, she first met Musk in 2010 or 2011 at a Caribbean Island party for Google co-founder Sergey Brin. She noted her late pal Jeffrey Epstein did not attend this event.

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Met Elon Musk

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell said she believed Elon Musk and Jeffrey Epstein exchanged emails.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell said she believed Elon Musk and Jeffrey Epstein exchanged emails.

She claimed she met the Tesla head honcho again at the Oscars. In addition, she said she believes Epstein and Musk previously exchanged emails. When further questioned, she said she remembered that anecdote due to discovery materials rather than her memory, as her memory is “not as good” as she would like it to be.

Aside from Musk, Maxwell listed other names including Kevin Spacey, Andrew M. Cuomo, Sarah Ferguson and Naomi Campbell, but said they were just friends or business acquaintances and didn’t have anything to do with Epstein’s crimes.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Ghislaine Maxwell Say About Donald Trump?

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell said Donald Trump 'was a gentleman' every time she was with him.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell said Donald Trump 'was a gentleman' every time she was with him.

As far as Donald Trump goes, she insisted he was not involved in any crime and did not behave in an inappropriate manner.

“I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting… I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way,” she explicitly stated.

“In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects,” she added.

MORE ON:
Ghislaine Maxwell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's Client List

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell insisted there is 'no list' that Jeffrey Epstein had of his clients.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell insisted there is 'no list' that Jeffrey Epstein had of his clients.

As far as Epstein’s death, Maxwell shared in her interview that she doesn’t believe he died by suicide.

“If it is indeed murder, I believe it was an internal situation,” she noted.

Maxwell also addressed Epstein’s infamous “client list” the public has long pushed for to be made public. “There is no list,” she said. “The genesis of that story, I can actually trace for you from its absolute inception.”

Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Sentence

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in a s-- trafficking scandal alongside Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in a s-- trafficking scandal alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in a s-- trafficking scandal alongside Epstein, her longtime companion. She was convicted in 2021 on five of six counts, including conspiracy, s-- trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

She was recently moved to a federal prison camp in Byron, Texas.

As OK! reported, a shooting broke out there in the early morning of August 9. According to a Substack, two “gang-related” groups were firing at each other outside the prison. The facility referred to it as an “active shooter situation” and locked down the inmates.

The report detailed sources who called the events surrounding the shooting “highly suspicious,” with conversations inside the prison reportedly alluding to this being an attempted break-in aimed at Maxwell. One insider claimed there was a second attempt a few days later, which went unreported in the news.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.