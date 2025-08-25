Ghislaine Maxwell Claims She Met Elon Musk at a Birthday Party — Despite Him Saying He Didn't Know Her 'at All'

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Elon Musk once claiming he didn't know Ghislaine Maxwell, she claimed otherwise in interview transcripts that were just released. According to Maxwell, she first met Musk in 2010 or 2011 at a Caribbean Island party for Google co-founder Sergey Brin. She noted her late pal Jeffrey Epstein did not attend this event.

Ghislaine Maxwell Met Elon Musk

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell said she believed Elon Musk and Jeffrey Epstein exchanged emails.

She claimed she met the Tesla head honcho again at the Oscars. In addition, she said she believes Epstein and Musk previously exchanged emails. When further questioned, she said she remembered that anecdote due to discovery materials rather than her memory, as her memory is “not as good” as she would like it to be. Aside from Musk, Maxwell listed other names including Kevin Spacey, Andrew M. Cuomo, Sarah Ferguson and Naomi Campbell, but said they were just friends or business acquaintances and didn’t have anything to do with Epstein’s crimes.

What Did Ghislaine Maxwell Say About Donald Trump?

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell said Donald Trump 'was a gentleman' every time she was with him.

As far as Donald Trump goes, she insisted he was not involved in any crime and did not behave in an inappropriate manner. “I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting… I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way,” she explicitly stated. “In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects,” she added.

Jeffrey Epstein's Client List

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell insisted there is 'no list' that Jeffrey Epstein had of his clients.

As far as Epstein’s death, Maxwell shared in her interview that she doesn’t believe he died by suicide. “If it is indeed murder, I believe it was an internal situation,” she noted. Maxwell also addressed Epstein’s infamous “client list” the public has long pushed for to be made public. “There is no list,” she said. “The genesis of that story, I can actually trace for you from its absolute inception.”

Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Sentence

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in a s-- trafficking scandal alongside Jeffrey Epstein.