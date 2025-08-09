or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Ghislaine Maxwell
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Ghislaine Maxwell Prison Scare: Gang Shooting Erupts Outside Texas Facility 1 Week After Felon's Transfer

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

No injuries have been reported after the gang shooting near Camp Bryan.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 9 2025, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

One week after Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, a gang shooting erupted outside of the facility.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 9, unidentified gangbangers opened fire near the federal prison. A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson revealed “an active investigation is ongoing.” No staff or inmates were injured in the reported shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Federal Prison Camp Bryan Heightens Security

photo of A shooting erupted outside of Camp Bryan on Saturday, August 9
Source: mega

A shooting erupted outside of Camp Bryan on Saturday, August 9.

In a new interview with NBC News, Daisy Perez, a nine-year resident living across the street from the all-women’s prison, explained how the facility intensified its security after Maxwell was quietly relocated.

“I say that’s crazy,” Perez said. “It’s creepy because a lot of people try to catch her.”

Article continues below advertisement

'They Are Patrolling for Her, Not for Us'

photo of The facility reportedly heightened their security measures after Ghislaine Maxwell's transfer
Source: mega

The facility reportedly heightened their security measures after Ghislaine Maxwell's transfer.

On Thursday, August 7, neighbors of Camp Bryan reportedly noticed a new security measure featuring a mesh privacy screen along the outside fencing — prohibiting onlookers from peering into the grounds. The following day, additional privacy screenings were placed around the facility, blocking the public from seeing the running path used by inmates.

Marc Ybarra of Bryan, Texas, told the outlet that he felt the new security measures were solely because of Maxwell’s presence. “They are patrolling for her, not for us,” he shared.

MORE ON:
Ghislaine Maxwell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals '100 Different Names' of Jeffrey Epstein's Clients

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell was relocated to Camp Bryan after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell was relocated to Camp Bryan after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Before Maxwell was transferred to the minimum-security prison, vehicles were able to drive up to the facility’s entrance and use a scanner to get past a barrier arm. Now, drivers are met by armed guards.

Maxwell was granted her transfer after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for two days of questioning in July.

The convicted felon reportedly gave Blanche the names of “100 different people” linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile ring.

After their meetings concluded, Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus said, “This was the first opportunity she’s ever been given to answer questions about what happened. The truth will come out about what happened with Mr. Epstein, and she’s the person who’s answering those questions.”

'Anything's Possible'

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell still has 17 years left to serve of her prison sentence
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell still has 17 years left to serve of her prison sentence.

As OK! reported, investigative journalist Julie K. Brown suggested Maxwell “wouldn’t necessarily be safe anywhere.”

“Look at Epstein. He was probably one of the most high-profile prisoners that we’ve ever had, and he still… managed to be found dead,” Brown said. “Anything’s possible.”

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022. She was found guilty on five of six counts, including conspiracy, s-- trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.