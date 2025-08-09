TRUE CRIME NEWS Ghislaine Maxwell Prison Scare: Gang Shooting Erupts Outside Texas Facility 1 Week After Felon's Transfer Source: mega No injuries have been reported after the gang shooting near Camp Bryan. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 9 2025, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

One week after Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, a gang shooting erupted outside of the facility. At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 9, unidentified gangbangers opened fire near the federal prison. A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson revealed “an active investigation is ongoing.” No staff or inmates were injured in the reported shooting.

Federal Prison Camp Bryan Heightens Security

Source: mega A shooting erupted outside of Camp Bryan on Saturday, August 9.

In a new interview with NBC News, Daisy Perez, a nine-year resident living across the street from the all-women’s prison, explained how the facility intensified its security after Maxwell was quietly relocated. “I say that’s crazy,” Perez said. “It’s creepy because a lot of people try to catch her.”

'They Are Patrolling for Her, Not for Us'

Source: mega The facility reportedly heightened their security measures after Ghislaine Maxwell's transfer.

On Thursday, August 7, neighbors of Camp Bryan reportedly noticed a new security measure featuring a mesh privacy screen along the outside fencing — prohibiting onlookers from peering into the grounds. The following day, additional privacy screenings were placed around the facility, blocking the public from seeing the running path used by inmates. Marc Ybarra of Bryan, Texas, told the outlet that he felt the new security measures were solely because of Maxwell’s presence. “They are patrolling for her, not for us,” he shared.

Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals '100 Different Names' of Jeffrey Epstein's Clients

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell was relocated to Camp Bryan after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Before Maxwell was transferred to the minimum-security prison, vehicles were able to drive up to the facility’s entrance and use a scanner to get past a barrier arm. Now, drivers are met by armed guards. Maxwell was granted her transfer after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for two days of questioning in July. The convicted felon reportedly gave Blanche the names of “100 different people” linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile ring. After their meetings concluded, Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus said, “This was the first opportunity she’s ever been given to answer questions about what happened. The truth will come out about what happened with Mr. Epstein, and she’s the person who’s answering those questions.”

'Anything's Possible'

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell still has 17 years left to serve of her prison sentence.