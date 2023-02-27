Ghislaine Maxwell HANDCUFFED & Thrown Into Solitary Confinement After Being Accused Of Profiting Off Tell-All Media Interview

In the January 23 interview with TalkTV's Jeremy Kyle, expressed her regret of hanging out with pal Jeffrey Epstein, who hanged himself in a jail cell in 2019.

“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened because as far as I was concerned, he was going to … I was sure he was going to appeal," she stated. “And I was sure he was covered under the non-prosecution agreement. But I wasn’t in the indictment. I wasn’t mentioned. I wasn’t even one of the co-conspirators. I honestly wish I had never met him. Looking back now, I probably wish I had stayed in England. But leaving that aside, you know, I tried to leave and start another new job and move on from the end of ’98, ’99."

“So I wish I had been more successful in moving on … because I’d been a banker and so I should have moved on completely," she added.