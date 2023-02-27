OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ghislaine Maxwell
OK LogoNEWS

Ghislaine Maxwell HANDCUFFED & Thrown Into Solitary Confinement After Being Accused Of Profiting Off Tell-All Media Interview

ghislaine pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 27 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving her 20-year prison sentence at a Florida jail, was handcuffed and thrown into solitary confinement for 48 hours after she took a media interview in which she complained about her life behind bars.

According to the Daily Mail, the disgraced socialite was accused of profiting off the chit chat.

Article continues below advertisement

"About two weeks after the show was on TV, Max was just minding her own business when they came in, turned her around and handcuffed her," a source told the outlet. "She got really upset, she was crying, she was yelling that she hadn't received any money, but nobody saw her again for three days. The SHU is not a nice place. You go in there if you're suicidal, if you fail a drug test or you get in a fight."

"It's like a little box and you're only allowed out to shower once a day. There's no contact from anyone, no privileges, they slide your meals through a slot," the insider added. "Normally people stay there for at least two weeks but she was out in about 48 hours because there was no evidence she was guilty."

ghislainemaxwell
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

In the January 23 interview with TalkTV's Jeremy Kyle, expressed her regret of hanging out with pal Jeffrey Epstein, who hanged himself in a jail cell in 2019.

“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened because as far as I was concerned, he was going to … I was sure he was going to appeal," she stated. “And I was sure he was covered under the non-prosecution agreement. But I wasn’t in the indictment. I wasn’t mentioned. I wasn’t even one of the co-conspirators. I honestly wish I had never met him. Looking back now, I probably wish I had stayed in England. But leaving that aside, you know, I tried to leave and start another new job and move on from the end of ’98, ’99."

“So I wish I had been more successful in moving on … because I’d been a banker and so I should have moved on completely," she added.

Maxwell's lawyer Arthur Aidala said his client was not paid for the exclusive interview. "Let me tell you categorically, not a damn penny and nor would we," he said. "Ghislaine Maxwell agreed to be interviewed for the very first time in a series of taped audio and phone calls from behind bars. During that call Maxwell told our interviewers and her brother Kevin, who was also present, that she's suffering from depression, having lost everything."

MORE ON:
Ghislaine Maxwell
Article continues below advertisement
ghislaineaxwell
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with five years of supervised released for federal sex trafficking.

Additionally, Maxwell was fined $750,000 for her past crimes.

Maxwell was convicted of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, as well as two counts of perjury.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.