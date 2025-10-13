or
Ghislaine Maxwell's Secret Meeting at Prison Chapel Prompted Campus Lockdown, Report Reveals as She's Accused of Receiving Favorable Treatment

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for child s-- trafficking.

Oct. 13 2025, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Things haven't been the same at Texas' Bryan Federal Prison Camp since Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred there in August.

According to a new report, the normally lax environment has changed since her arrival, with prison-mates once put on a rare lockdown while she attended a private meeting at the prison's chapel.

Ghislaine Maxwell's Life at New Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell was recently transferred from FCI Tallahassee to Federal Prison Camp, Bryan.

Maxwell — Jeffrey Epstein's righthand man who is serving a 20-year sentence on child s-- trafficking charges — has also been accused of receiving special treatment at the low-security camp, The Wall Street Journal revealed.

When she first entered the facility, she was allegedly targeted by other prisoners, who would taunt or threaten her. Things became so hostile that a "town hall" meeting was called to inform prisoners that if their behavior continued, they would be transferred to a stricter facility.

Ghislaine Maxwell Is Reportedly Receiving Special Treatment

Maxwell's new facility is known as 'Club Fed' due to its cushy conditions.

When it comes to receiving special treatment, it's been said that guards will personally bring meals to her cell and escort her to the gym for workouts late at night. She has also allegedly been able to take showers by herself.

The camp even put up a black tarp around some areas to block photographers from being able to snap her picture.

Security measures increased as well, as armed special operations response teams, known as SORT, are now situated at the prison's two gates.

Maxwell's Secret Meeting

The prison went into lockdown when Maxwell had a private meeting at the prison's chapel.

As far as Maxwell's secret meeting at the chapel, it's still unclear as to what went down.

However, it was reported that the prison went into lockdown at the time, which is usually reserved for special visitors. Maxwell was seen with a smile on her face after the meeting ended and told someone it went well.

Maxwell was transferred to Texas after she met with Attorney General Todd Blanche and gave him more info on Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

As OK! reported, Maxwell's move to Texas came shortly after she had a private two-day meeting with Attorney General Todd Blanche.

During their get-together, she allegedly shared intel she had on Epstein — who committed suicide in 2019 awaiting his trial — and gave a list of 100 names allegedly tied to the late pedophile.

President Donald Trump — who was friends with Epstein and has been seen in old photos with Maxwell — denied that he personally made the call to have her transferred to the Texas facility, which is known as "Club Fed" due to its cushier conditions.

"I didn't know about it at all, no. I read about it just like you did," he insisted to a reporter at the time.

Will Donald Trump Pardon Maxwell?

When Trump was asked earlier this month if he would considering pardoning Maxwell, he replied, "I haven’t heard the name in so long."

"I can say this, that I’d have to take a look at it. I would have to take a look," the POTUS continued. "I mean, I’m going to have to take a look at it. I’d have to ask DOJ."

Some people believe Maxwell and Trump could have made a deal in which he helps her get out of jail early if she staunchly defends him from accusations that he was involved with Epstein's crimes.

