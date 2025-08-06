Donald Trump Denies He Approved Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Relocation to 'Club Fed'
Donald Trump’s ties to convicted felon Ghislaine Maxwell have created a firestorm for the president.
While there have been resurfaced photos of Trump with Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein from their friendship in the early 2000s, the president has vehemently defended himself against the idea that he was involved with the disgraced figures.
With Maxwell’s recent relocation from the Federal Correctional Institution, Tallahassee, in Florida, to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas at the end of July, Trump was forced to answer if he had anything to do with his former acquaintance’s transfer.
'I Didn't Know About It at All'
On Tuesday, August 5, CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked the president if he “personally approved” Maxwell’s prison relocation, to which he responded with denial.
“I didn‘t know about it at all, no,” Trump claimed. “I read about it just like you did,” adding that moving from one prison to another was “not a very uncommon thing.”
Collins went on to ask Trump if he believed Maxwell is a “credible” source for information on Epstein and his clientele, leading the president to praise Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who met with Maxwell in July for two days of questioning.
Donald Trump Comments on Todd Blanche's Meeting With Ghislaine Maxwell
“He’s a very talented man,” Trump said of Blanche, who formerly served as his personal lawyer. “I didn’t talk to him about it, but I will tell you that whatever he asked would be totally appropriate.”
Trump added that Blanche “probably wants to make sure that, you know, people that should not be involved or aren’t involved are not hurt by something that would be very, very unfortunate, very unfair to a lot of people.”
Donald Trump Says He 'Didn't Discuss' What to Ask Ghislaine Maxwell With Todd Blanche
He continued, “I know this. I didn’t discuss it with him, but anything he talked about with her or the fact that he did that, not unusual, number one, and most importantly, is something that would be totally above board.”
Ghislaine Maxwell's Relocation to 'Club Fed'
Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in 2022 on five of six counts, including conspiracy, s-- trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Although she spent her first three years at FCI, she is now located at a minimum-security federal prison. The detention center is known for its easygoing vibe and has been coined “Club Fed” for all of the extracurricular programs the facility offers, including yoga classes, access to a full gym and a “puppy program.”