Ghislaine Maxwell Smells Like 'Armpits' in Prison, Claims Inmate

It looks like Ghislaine Maxwell may have developed a reputation behind bars — and not a pleasant one. On Wednesday, February 24, a former female inmate who was incarcerated with Maxwell from 2023 to 2025 claimed she had what she described as a “smelly experience” with the convicted trafficker during their time together.

Source: MEGA A former inmate claimed Ghislaine Maxwell smells like 'armpits.'

“[Ghislaine] has horrible personal hygiene,” the ex-inmate alleged, adding that she smells like "armpits." “[She] would shower once or twice a week.” According to the former prisoner, Maxwell "always had BO" and often refused to bathe after intense exercise, despite having regular access to shower facilities.

Photos previously obtained by TMZ showed Maxwell jogging in the recreation yard and briskly walking around the prison compound. The inmate claimed that even with that level of activity, Maxwell avoided showering consistently.

Source: MEGA The inmate claimed Ghislaine Maxwell rarely showered.

Maxwell was convicted in New York in December 2021 for helping recruit and groom underage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. In August 2025, she was transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. Federal prison camps are considered the least restrictive facilities in the federal system, making the move a significant downgrade in security compared to a traditional penitentiary. The Texas camp, where Maxwell is expected to remain for the next 17 years, has minimal fencing and limited security barriers.

Her brother, Ian Maxwell, recently defended the transfer. "Ghislaine is possibly the most notorious prisoner in the U.S. federal system today," he said.

"We know that prison is a very violent place. Jeffrey Epstein died. Ghislaine did have many threats in Tallahassee, where she was," Ian continued. "It was a notoriously violent and dangerous place for her own safety. She had to be moved."

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping Jeffrey Epstein.

Ian also weighed in on Donald Trump, whose name appeared numerous times in the Epstein files released by the Justice Department. "President Trump has not done anything wrong. You tell me, have you found anything wrong in the papers yet? I haven’t seen anything there," he said, emphasizing that his sister is not asking for a pardon.

"Ghislaine has not asked President Trump for a pardon," the British businessman insisted. "The fact of the matter is that the Epstein scandal is being used by both sides of the aisle to beat the present president and the former president."

Source: House Oversight Committee The Epstein associate moved to a federal prison camp in Texas.

Ian’s comments came shortly after Ghislaine refused to speak during her virtual House Oversight Committee deposition on Monday, February 9. Addressing her decision to plead the fifth, Ian explained that "the legal advice was absolutely clear" that she should invoke her right to remain silent to avoid further incriminating herself.