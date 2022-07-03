As Ghislaine Maxwell prepares to spend decades behind bars, her victims and other inmates are fuming that she's receiving special care.

On Tuesday, June 28, the embattled former socialite was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised released after she was found guilty of federal sex trafficking. She was also ordered to pay $750,000 in fines for her horrific crimes. Now, Maxwell has reportedly been recommended to take part in the facility's Female Integrated Treatment (FIT) program which was designed to help women overcome trauma.