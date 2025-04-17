Gia Giudice Slams Bethenny Frankel for Trying to 'Gaslight' Her After Family's Financial Troubles Exposed: 'There Was No Need'
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia Giudice is continuing her war of words with Bethenny Frankel, claiming the Real Housewives of New York City alum was trying to “gaslight” her after her family's financial troubles were exposed.
As OK! reported, Teresa and her husband, Luis Ruelas, have a combined $3 million in tax debt. Bethenny, who is known for giving her opinion on many things in the Bravo world, commented on it on her TikTok.
Specifically, she mentioned a Watch What Happens Live After Show in 2022 in which Teresa confirmed she was not getting a prenup prior to marrying Luis.
“I almost jumped through my television because she wasn't signing a prenup,” Bethenny shared on TikTok. “We're all aware of what happened with her in the past and mistakes that happened on television, and people, I guess, warned her about the guy that she's with, who I only met once, and he was very nice. He could be a wonderful guy. It could all be a mistake. I don't know if in fact they have tax issues, and they're not paying them, and she didn't sign a prenup.”
“One of the daughters did say that she didn't like that the father made the mother sign a prenup,” Bethenny added on Gia. “She's just ill-advised and not educated on this topic. She just doesn't know. And hopefully she'll realize when she one day gets married, if that's something she wants, that it's about being financially literate.”
In response, Gia spoke out on her podcast, claiming she hoped Bethenny’s “thousand-dollar TikTok paycheck was really worth it.”
In a conversation with People on April 16, Gia clarified she was “sticking up for her family” and, while you can love her or hate her for it, it’s something she will do “all day, every day.”
“I’m honestly just over talking about it,” she continued. “There'll be a new thing next week, and I think she should just leave it at that too. I have three younger sisters who I'm trying to protect as well, and they don't need to see all of this in the public eye either. I get it, it's what we signed up for, but if people could refrain from saying things, that's all I was saying. Just treat people the way you would want to be treated. There was no need.”
Gia dished her family was “not happy” when they heard Bethenny’s comments, specifically noting she felt like the former TV talk show host was trying to “gaslight” her.
“I didn't say half of the things that she made in her statement,” she shared. “I was never recommending financial advice or anything along those lines.”
“I think it's definitely a lot,” Gia concluded. “I'm obviously associated with what is going on in the public eye. It is my family, but at the end of the day, I am an individual. I obviously take care of everything that's going on in my life, but overall, my entire family is very responsible. And like I said on my podcast, everything is getting taken care of. But at the end of the day, I will always defend my family whether people like it or not.”