Gia Giudice Slams Bethenny Frankel for Trying to 'Gaslight' Her After Family's Financial Troubles Exposed: 'There Was No Need'

As OK! reported, Teresa and her husband, Luis Ruelas, have a combined $3 million in tax debt. Bethenny, who is known for giving her opinion on many things in the Bravo world, commented on it on her TikTok.

Specifically, she mentioned a Watch What Happens Live After Show in 2022 in which Teresa confirmed she was not getting a prenup prior to marrying Luis.

“I almost jumped through my television because she wasn't signing a prenup,” Bethenny shared on TikTok. “We're all aware of what happened with her in the past and mistakes that happened on television, and people, I guess, warned her about the guy that she's with, who I only met once, and he was very nice. He could be a wonderful guy. It could all be a mistake. I don't know if in fact they have tax issues, and they're not paying them, and she didn't sign a prenup.”