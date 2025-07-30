Gia Giudice Slams Aunt Melissa Gorga as 'Least Iconic' 'RHONJ' Star as Family Feud Heats Up: Watch

Gia, who was there to promote her show Next Gen NYC , was asked, “Rank these Jersey Housewives from most to least iconic: Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania , Dina Manzo and Jennifer Aydin .”

“Most, I wanna say Dolo,” Gia began, unsurprisingly putting her mom’s close friend in the first position. “Then Jen Aydin,” Gia continued. “Yes, she’s had some really funny moments.”

People immediately flocked to X to discuss her ranking her aunt in the “least iconic” position. One user reminded people she’s “no longer a child,” so she’s “entitled to her opinions and people are entitled to react.”

“Gia and Teresa need rehab for their obsession with Queen Melissa Gorga,” one person noted, while another X member claimed Gia is “messy like her mom.”

“No need to keep jabbing at family, yet they do,” they continued, “probably just to try to be interesting or relevant and get screen time. With a mom dumb as a box of rocks and a slimy dad, she really has no need to be shading anyone, period.” “Shocker!” another person chimed in to share. “She’s been brainwashed to hate her aunt and uncle. Melissa, Joe and their kids are far better off without those crazy b-----.”