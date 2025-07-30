or
Gia Giudice Slams Aunt Melissa Gorga as 'Least Iconic' 'RHONJ' Star as Family Feud Heats Up: Watch

Composite photo of Gia Giudice and Melissa Gorga
Source: Watch What Happens Live; Bravo

Gia Giudice slammed her aunt Melissa Gorga, calling her the 'least iconic' 'RHONJ' star.

July 30 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

It’s clear Teresa Giudice’s family drama with Melissa and Joe Gorga is still brewing after Gia Giudice’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live on July 29.

Gia, who was there to promote her show Next Gen NYC, was asked, “Rank these Jersey Housewives from most to least iconic: Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Dina Manzo and Jennifer Aydin.”

Gia Ranked Her Aunt Last

Source: @kbabyyy1234/X

Gia Giudice said Dolores Catania was the 'most iconic' 'RHONJ' star.

“Most, I wanna say Dolo,” Gia began, unsurprisingly putting her mom’s close friend in the first position. “Then Jen Aydin,” Gia continued. “Yes, she’s had some really funny moments.”

Gia then quickly ranked the final two, saying, “Dina. Melissa.”

People Slammed Gia for Her Comment

Photo of Andy Cohen, Gia Giudice, Emira D'Spain and Brooks Marks
Source: Watch What Happens Live

An X user called Gia Giudice 'messy like her mom' for her comment on Melissa Gorga.

People immediately flocked to X to discuss her ranking her aunt in the “least iconic” position. One user reminded people she’s “no longer a child,” so she’s “entitled to her opinions and people are entitled to react.”

“Gia and Teresa need rehab for their obsession with Queen Melissa Gorga,” one person noted, while another X member claimed Gia is “messy like her mom.”

“No need to keep jabbing at family, yet they do,” they continued, “probably just to try to be interesting or relevant and get screen time. With a mom dumb as a box of rocks and a slimy dad, she really has no need to be shading anyone, period.” “Shocker!” another person chimed in to share. “She’s been brainwashed to hate her aunt and uncle. Melissa, Joe and their kids are far better off without those crazy b-----.”

Andy Cohen Called Out for Baiting Gia Giudice

Photo of Andy Cohen
Source: Watch What Happens Live

Some X users called out Andy Cohen for asking Gia Giudice a question involving Melissa Gorga.

Some backed up Gia’s claim, with a few people saying she's “right” about Melissa. Others called Andy Cohen out for asking her the question in the first place, calling him “gross” and saying he “baited” her.

This isn’t the first time Gia has gone after her family, as OK! reported she slammed her uncle at the 2023 Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion after he alleged she said he could “do better” than his wife.

Gia Giudice Previously Got Into It With Joe Gorga

Source: Reality TV Fan/YouTube

Gia Giudice got into it with Joe Gorga on the 'RHONJ' reunion in 2023.

“I’m gonna call my daughter right now,” Teresa said before grabbing her phone to dial Gia’s number.

After Gia picked up the call, she said she reached out to Joe to try to convince him and Melissa to attend Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

"I called him regarding the wedding saying that he should do the right thing," she shared. “[And] that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them and my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle. I never told him that he could do better than my aunt Melissa. And it’s sad, zio Joe, that you’re trying to call me a liar.”

“Why would he ever make something like that up?” Melissa yelled at her niece, before Teresa interjected, adding, “Because he’s married to you!"

“I just don’t understand this, I was always good to you,” Teresa said through tears to her only sibling. “I always put you first. We were best friends. This is absolutely disgraceful. I really can’t.”

