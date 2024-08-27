Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Have 'No Plans' to Drop Feud in Order to Save 'RHONJ'
A recent report claimed Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga were considering “burying the hatchet” for the sake of saving the show — but OK! has exclusively been told this is not happening.
“The rumor that Teresa and Melissa are going to drop their feud could not be further from the truth,” a source close to production shared.
Pointing out how Gorga recently released a statement claiming she would depart the franchise if Giudice returned, the insider also mentioned Giudice has not said a word about letting things go with Gorga.
“Teresa wants nothing to do with Melissa or her brother,” the insider explicitly stated. ”She made that clear this season and that’s not something she’s going to change her mind on.”
Elaborating on how the entire show is in limbo because of the divide the quarreling sister-in-laws caused — with half of the cast being “team Teresa” and the other half being “team Melissa” — the source acknowledged it wouldn’t make sense for them to suddenly link up again. “If Teresa is asked to return to the show, Melissa is not going to be asked back,” the insider added. “The two of them returning is just not happening.”
In the initial story regarding Giudice and Gorga, a source told Life & Style they were considering “putting their fiery feud on hold” to save RHONJ.
“This is not about mending broken hearts or repairing their shattered relationship. Nope, it’s all about business,” a source shared with the outlet. “The show’s future is hanging by a thread. If Teresa and Melissa don’t bury the hatchet, the entire franchise could come crashing down.”
The insider went on to dish on how the pair “can’t stand each other” but are “smart enough to know they have to work together if they want to keep those paychecks rolling in.”
Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey aired their explosive finale on August 4. The final scene was a dinner at the infamous Rails Steakhouse where the entire cast came together. Rather than settle any feuds, the cast left completely divided.
In the wake of the season, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen acknowledged multiple times there will be a retooling of the show, noting the cast cannot move forward the way they are.
What will ultimately end up happening with RHONJ remains to be seen, but fans likely will not have any concrete answers until next year, as Cohen revealed Bravo is taking their time figuring out what to do with the franchise.