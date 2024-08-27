Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Have 'No Plans' to Drop Feud in Order to Save 'RHONJ'

“The rumor that Teresa and Melissa are going to drop their feud could not be further from the truth,” a source close to production shared.

Pointing out how Gorga recently released a statement claiming she would depart the franchise if Giudice returned, the insider also mentioned Giudice has not said a word about letting things go with Gorga.

“Teresa wants nothing to do with Melissa or her brother,” the insider explicitly stated. ”She made that clear this season and that’s not something she’s going to change her mind on.”