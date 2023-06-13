Gia Giudice Slams Uncle Joe Gorga for Claiming She Made Comments About His Wife Melissa During 'RHONJ' Reunion
The war between the Giudices and the Gorgas just keeps getting uglier.
In a preview for the third installment of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, Gia Giudice slammed her uncle Joe Gorga after he alleged that the 22-year-old told him he could "do better" than wife Melissa Gorga.
“I’m gonna call my daughter right now,” Teresa Giudice said before grabbing her phone to dial Gia while her younger brother yelled, "So she can lie for you? Of course she is. What, am I gonna make this up?”
After the law student picked up the call, she clarified that she reached out to Joe to try to convince he and Melissa to attend the Skinny Italian author's August 2022 nuptials to Louie Ruelas. “I called him regarding the wedding saying that he should do the right thing," she said over speakerphone.
“[And] that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them and my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle. I never told him that he could do better than my aunt Melissa. And it’s sad, zio Joe, that you’re trying to call me a liar," Gia explained.
“Why would he ever make something like that up?” the Envy boutique owner yelled at her niece, before Teresa interjected adding, “Because he’s married to you!"
The Dancing With the Stars alum was then taken over by emotion about the breakdown of her family. “I just don’t understand this, I was always good to you,” Teresa wept to her only sibling.
"I always put you first. We were best friends. This is absolutely disgraceful. I really can’t," she said through tears. “This is disgraceful, this is absolutely disgraceful!"
“You’re f****** disgusting. Disgusting!” the OG Housewife screamed before storming off stage. “This is not how I would raise my children, ever!”
In a episode earlier in the season, Joe alleged that his goddaughter made some shocking comments about Melissa behind her back. “Gia calls me up and she’s like, ‘You know, I heard what happened. We just think that you can do better. Mommy [Teresa] thinks so, we all do,’” the contractor alleged in the May 16, episode.