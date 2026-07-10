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Gigi Hadid Cozies Up to Boyfriend Bradley Cooper as She Shows Off Her Toned Torso in Breathtaking Photos

Image of Gigi Hadid flaunted her figure while looking loved-up with Bradley Cooper.
Source: MEGA ; @gigihadid/instagram

Gigi Hadid flaunted her figure while looking loved-up with Bradley Cooper.

July 10 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

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Gigi Hadid, 31, looks happy and healthy!

On Friday, July 10, Hadid took to her Instagram to give fans a glimpse of what she's been up to in her latest photo dump.

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The Happy Couple

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Image of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper seemed comfortable in a recent mirror selfie.
Source: @gigihadid/instagram

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper seemed comfortable in a recent mirror selfie.

In the carousel, she showed off her toned abs in a white sports bra and leggings, which she pulled down slightly to pose for the mirror selfie.

The dump also included another mirror picture of her and boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 51, taken in an elevator. They both kept it casual for the rare photograph, with him wearing a navy bomber jacket and baseball cap and her sporting a sweatshirt and a hat as she put her face on his shoulder.

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Fit Frame

Image of Gigi Hadid showed off her enviable figure.
Source: @gigihadid/instagram

Gigi Hadid showed off her enviable figure.

Captioning her post "joy+jetlag," she also included a snap of a trip to the Louvre in Paris, France, along with several solo shots, a few outfit pictures, a photo reportedly taken before Taylor Swift's wedding, and another photo of Cooper and friends enjoying the sunset.

And her fans were obsessed.

"Sounds like the perfect combination to me," said one person.

Another gushed, "You looked absolutely fabulous for T’s wedding 🥹 wish we had more pics of ur looks 💕."

"Forever our real life Barbie 💗🎀🌸💫," a third wrote.

A fourth commented, "Girl you’re soo cool😍😍😍💗."

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Gigi Hadid

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'Very Romantic and Happy'

Image of Gigi Hadid posted another photo of Bradley Cooper and friends.
Source: @gigihadid/instagram

Gigi Hadid posted another photo of Bradley Cooper and friends.

Hadid and Cooper's connection reportedly began at a backyard birthday party for a mutual friend's child in mid-2023. Rumors of romance surfaced publicly on October 5, 2023, when the pair were spotted leaving Via Carota in New York City together, reportedly leaving in the same car.

Sources close to the duo described their relationship as casual but promising early on. One insider told People the two were "having fun." The source also noted that Hadid had reportedly been attracted to Cooper for some time, and pointed out that they have a lot in common — both are parents with demanding careers.

Image of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper attended Taylor Swift's wedding together.
Source: @gigihadid/instagram

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper attended Taylor Swift's wedding together.

The relationship remained largely private for over a year. In March 2025, Hadid described their dynamic as "very romantic and happy" in an interview with Vogue, while noting that certain aspects were intentionally kept out of the public eye.

The couple made their relationship Instagram-official on May 3, 2025, when Hadid shared a carousel of photos from her 30th birthday celebration in New York City, where she included an image of the two kissing over her birthday cake. In her caption, Hadid reflected on turning 30, expressing gratitude for the people in her life and the milestone itself.

By October 2025, marking roughly two years together, sources indicated the couple was aligned on the seriousness of their relationship. As they remain somewhat private, they seem to be going strong.

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