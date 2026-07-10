PHOTOS Gigi Hadid Cozies Up to Boyfriend Bradley Cooper as She Shows Off Her Toned Torso in Breathtaking Photos Source: MEGA ; @gigihadid/instagram Gigi Hadid flaunted her figure while looking loved-up with Bradley Cooper. Olivia Callanan July 10 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Gigi Hadid, 31, looks happy and healthy! On Friday, July 10, Hadid took to her Instagram to give fans a glimpse of what she's been up to in her latest photo dump.

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The Happy Couple

Source: @gigihadid/instagram Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper seemed comfortable in a recent mirror selfie.

In the carousel, she showed off her toned abs in a white sports bra and leggings, which she pulled down slightly to pose for the mirror selfie. The dump also included another mirror picture of her and boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 51, taken in an elevator. They both kept it casual for the rare photograph, with him wearing a navy bomber jacket and baseball cap and her sporting a sweatshirt and a hat as she put her face on his shoulder.

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Fit Frame

Source: @gigihadid/instagram Gigi Hadid showed off her enviable figure.

Captioning her post "joy+jetlag," she also included a snap of a trip to the Louvre in Paris, France, along with several solo shots, a few outfit pictures, a photo reportedly taken before Taylor Swift's wedding, and another photo of Cooper and friends enjoying the sunset. And her fans were obsessed. "Sounds like the perfect combination to me," said one person. Another gushed, "You looked absolutely fabulous for T’s wedding 🥹 wish we had more pics of ur looks 💕." "Forever our real life Barbie 💗🎀🌸💫," a third wrote. A fourth commented, "Girl you’re soo cool😍😍😍💗."

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'Very Romantic and Happy'

Source: @gigihadid/instagram Gigi Hadid posted another photo of Bradley Cooper and friends.

Hadid and Cooper's connection reportedly began at a backyard birthday party for a mutual friend's child in mid-2023. Rumors of romance surfaced publicly on October 5, 2023, when the pair were spotted leaving Via Carota in New York City together, reportedly leaving in the same car. Sources close to the duo described their relationship as casual but promising early on. One insider told People the two were "having fun." The source also noted that Hadid had reportedly been attracted to Cooper for some time, and pointed out that they have a lot in common — both are parents with demanding careers.

Source: @gigihadid/instagram Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper attended Taylor Swift's wedding together.