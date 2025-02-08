Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s Daughters Have 'Play Dates' and 'Get Along Well' as Romance Heats Up
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's relationship grows stronger by the day — and luckily for them, their respective daughters have also hit it off!
While the Oscar nominee shares daughter Lea De Seine, 8, with ex Irina Shayk, the blonde beauty co-parents daughter Khai, 4 with ex Zayn Malik.
"Because Bradley has a property very close by, they are able to do play dates with the girls first to get them comfortable with each other. There’s an age gap, Bradley’s daughter is older by a few years, but apparently, they get along well," the source shared.
Though Cooper, 50, and the model, 29, also have many years between them, an additional insider said the stars feel they "are each other's person."
"[They] are there for each other in such a way that spending the rest of their lives together seems to be the next phase for them both," the insider gushed.
"They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship," the insider continued. "They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when."
The pair — who first sparked romance rumors in the fall of 2023 — has a tendency to refrain from PDA, though they do occasionally step out on public dates together, most recently attending a Philadelphia Eagles home game on January 19.
They also made headlines when they went on a trip with Hadid's pal Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, both 35.
"Taylor, Travis, Gigi, and Bradley have a blast when they get together. They appreciate that they can all be themselves around each other and enjoy double dating and spending time with each other," a source told a news outlet last year.
The insider noted The Hangover lead and the athlete "have a lot of the same interests and have a nice bond, which Taylor and Gigi are so happy about."
"Taylor and Gigi have always been extremely close, but being in love simultaneously and having these similar and shared experiences has been so much fun for them," the source gushed.
Last year, Cooper, Hadid and the NFL star all attended one of Swift's concerts together in Paris, France.
There's a chance Swift, Hadid and Cooper may be in the same suite for this year's Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9, as Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles.
