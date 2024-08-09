Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Are 'Each Other’s Person' as Relationship Heats Up: 'They Discussed Family and Marriage Early On'

The lovebirds were first linked romantically in October 2023, and their relationship only seems to get more serious as time progresses.

With Hadid, 29, and Cooper, 49, approaching roughly one year since their love story began, a source recently revealed to a news publication the supermodel and the A Star Is Born actor "are each other's person."

"[They] are there for each other in such a way that spending the rest of their lives together seems to be the next phase for them both," the insider gushed, hinting fans could soon see the Maestro star pop the question.