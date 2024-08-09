OK Magazine
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Are 'Each Other’s Person' as Relationship Heats Up: 'They Discussed Family and Marriage Early On'

A photo of Bradley Cooper and a picture of Gigi Hadid.
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are the real deal!

By:

Aug. 9 2024

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are end game.

The lovebirds were first linked romantically in October 2023, and their relationship only seems to get more serious as time progresses.

gigi hadid bradley cooper person relationship dating family marriage
Source: MEGA

The couple was first linked romantically in October 2023.

With Hadid, 29, and Cooper, 49, approaching roughly one year since their love story began, a source recently revealed to a news publication the supermodel and the A Star Is Born actor "are each other's person."

"[They] are there for each other in such a way that spending the rest of their lives together seems to be the next phase for them both," the insider gushed, hinting fans could soon see the Maestro star pop the question.

gigi hadid bradley cooper person relationship dating family marriage
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper is reportedly ready to ask for Gigi Hadid's hand in marriage.

Prior to sparking a romance, Hadid and Cooper were both single parents to daughters welcomed during previous relationships.

Hadid shares her daughter, Khai, who turns 4 next month, with ex Zayn Malik, while Cooper is a dad to his and Irina Shayk's daughter, Lea De Seine, 7.

"They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship," the confidante confessed of the Next in Fashion star and her famous boyfriend. "They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when."

With a potential engagement on the horizon, Cooper further fueled rumors he might be planning to soon get down on one knee by reportedly purchasing a new home near the Hadid family's horse farm estate in Pennsylvania, according to the news outlet.

gigi hadid bradley cooper person relationship dating family marriage
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid both have a daughter from previous relationships.

"To be engaged and married within the next year is something nobody should be surprised about," the source claimed.

Cooper and Hadid have been rather private about their relationship — but they certainly haven't kept things a secret.

Back in May, the couple was spotted cheering on Hadid's best friend Taylor Swift alongside the "Love Story" singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during the fourth night of the pop star's string of Eras Tour concerts at la Défense Arena in Paris, France.

While in a VIP suite at Swift's show, Hadid and Cooper could be seen dancing around and enjoying the music.

gigi hadid bradley cooper person relationship dating family marriage
Source: MEGA

The model and the actor are frequently spotted together in New York City.

Their outing came a little less than one month after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's mom, Donna Kelce, revealed her son and Taylor had recently went on a double date with Bradley and Gigi.

The fashion model and The Hangover star have also been seen packing on the PDA during numerous date nights around New York City and while on a romantic stroll through London.

Source: OK!

Life & Style spoke to a source about Gigi and the actor's relationship.

