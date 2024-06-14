The Real Deal! Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s Romance Has Become 'Very Serious': 'They’ve Clicked in Every Way'
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are a perfect match!
Fans of the A-list duo might not have seen their love story coming, however, the couple has been going strong ever since they were first linked romantically in October 2023.
In the months since their relationship blossomed, Hadid and Cooper have become "very serious," a source recently spilled to a news publication.
"They have an amazing bond and have a lot of fun together," the insider added of the supermodel, 29, and the award-winning actor, 49.
As for what created chemistry between the two, the confidante confessed it was their shared similarities of being single parents to young daughters that allowed them to bond.
Hadid is a mom-of-one to her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with former One Direction band member Zayn Malik, while Cooper welcomed his little girl, Lea de Siene, 7, with his ex Irina Shayk in March 2017.
According to the source, the lovebirds' daughters have even had playdates!
"Gigi and Bradley both prioritize their kids [and] love spending time away from NYC. They’ve clicked in every way," a second confidante gushed.
While Cooper and Hadid haven't gone Instagram official yet, the dynamic duo hasn't been shy about showcasing their romance to the public.
Just last month, the model and the Maestro actor were seen dancing in a private suite at Hadid's best friend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Paris, France, alongside the "Cruel Summer" singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce and his close pal Ross Travis.
While the A Star is Born actor and his girlfriend seem to just be having fun as of now, a source admitted back in April that the celebrities' loved ones hope Cooper will pop the question at some point in the near future.
"Everything is going well with Gigi and Bradley and they’re really happy in their relationship," a separate insider dished at the time. "Their friends and family would love to see them get engaged soon, but also know that they are on their own path and timeline."
"Communication has always been key between the two of them and they are both open and honest with each other about their future," the source explained. "They are also both dedicated when it comes to their work commitments and projects, loved ones, and parenthood."
The confidante concluded: "They have similar goals, which makes it very easy for them to connect."
