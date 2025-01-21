Bradley Cooper and Girlfriend Gigi Hadid Make Rare Outing to Philadelphia Eagles Game as Source Says Their Romance Is 'Serious': Photos
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid clearly had a ball at the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game on Sunday, January 19.
In photos from Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, the stars were seen enthusiastically cheering on the home team to a victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
The model, 29, rocked a denim and green jacket, black pants, green scarf, sunglasses and black gloves for the match, while the Oscar nominee, 49, donned a black and gray Eagles jacket and dark pants.
Hadid was seen clapping while Cooper vividly shouted, but they never showed any PDA while in their suite.
It marked a rare public outing for the two, who were first romantically linked in October 2023.
According to an insider, the stars are "serious about each other, but an engagement would be a big step."
"Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together," the source continued. "Gigi has a free spirit personality and she brings out a fun side of Bradley."
The insider added that their respective daughters "spend time together" and have a "sweet" relationship.
The blonde beauty shares daughter Khai, 4, with ex Zayn Malik, while the Maestro lead co-parents daughter Lea De Seine, 7, with ex Irina Shayk.
"Gigi and Bradley both prioritize their kids [and] love spending time away from NYC," another source said. "They’ve clicked in every way."
Another sign the two are the real deal was Cooper's 2023 purchase of a home in New Hope, Penn., which is very close to the property Hadid and her family share in the state.
While everything is going smoothly for the lovebirds, the mom-of-one was reportedly "furious" when fellow model Suki Waterhouse shaded her past romance with Cooper, which lasted from 2013 to 2015.
In a July 2024 interview with British Vogue, Waterhouse, 33, referenced her relationship with the dad-of-one when she spilled, "Your 20s are pretty sadistic. The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishization, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished."
"When something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating," she added.
The Next in Fashion co-host allegedly had a bone to pick with Waterhouse over her comments, with a source telling a news outlet, "They’ve fallen out and there’s no indication that things will ever be the same for them."
"Gigi is totally team Bradley and taking this up as her own cause," they shared. "She isn’t about to let this go."