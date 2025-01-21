Bradley Cooper and Girlfriend Gigi Hadid Make Rare Outing to Philadelphia Eagles Game as Source Says Their Romance Is 'Serious': Photos

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been dating for over a year.

In photos from Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, the stars were seen enthusiastically cheering on the home team to a victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid clearly had a ball at the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game on Sunday, January 19.

The model, 29, rocked a denim and green jacket, black pants, green scarf, sunglasses and black gloves for the match, while the Oscar nominee, 49, donned a black and gray Eagles jacket and dark pants.

Hadid was seen clapping while Cooper vividly shouted, but they never showed any PDA while in their suite.

It marked a rare public outing for the two, who were first romantically linked in October 2023.