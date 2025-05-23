Gigi Hadid's Sister Joked With Taylor Swift About Travis Kelce Being a 'Good Lay': 'She Deserves It'
Turns out Gigi Hadid’s sister is all in on Tayvis!
Marielle Hadid recently appeared on the “Nice Girls Don’t Win” podcast and made it very clear she’s a fan of Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce.
When host Amy Bean asked if she thought the NFL star was a “good lay,” Marielle didn’t hesitate to reply.
“I did!” she laughed. “I was like, ‘Come on.’ … She deserves it.”
Kicking off the conversation, Marielle revealed that she actually pulled a tarot card for Taylor before her Eras Tour stop in Santa Clara, Calif., back in the summer of 2023.
“I did pull a card for her because I had seen something where [Travis] had said that he wanted to date her,” the 44-year-old shared.
That was shortly after Travis publicly gushed about the singer on his “New Heights” podcast in July 2023, following one of her Kansas City concerts. He mentioned trying — and failing — to give her his number via a friendship bracelet.
After hearing that, the designer told her sister Gigi — who’s been close friends with Taylor for over a decade — that the "Speak Now" singer should totally go for it.
“So I told Gigi and I told her, I was like, ‘Come on, even if it’s just for fun,’” she said, remembering that this was before the couple actually got together.
“So I pulled this card for her, and I don’t exactly remember which deck it was, but I remember that it was in regards to this, and the word ‘swiftly’ was in the reading,” Marielle explained. “She said she had never had a tarot card reading before, which I thought was interesting. So I take all responsibility for [the relationship]!”
Once Taylor and Travis made things official, rumors flew that Gigi wasn’t exactly into the romance — but she shut that down quickly.
“I’m a couple days late to this tag ... let it be,” the supermodel wrote on Instagram, responding to a headline that claimed she “doesn’t agree” with how Taylor was handling her new relationship.
“We are all over the moon for our girl. Period. ❤️🔥,” Gigi added in the comments section.
These days, Taylor and Travis have been keeping things more low-key, as they hadn’t been spotted together publicly for about two months — until they showed up at Talula's Garden in Philadelphia on Sunday, May 11.
According to insiders, they were likely celebrating Mother’s Day with Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, his wife, Kylie, and their adorable daughters.
With a break from the spotlight, rumors started to swirl that the couple might be on the rocks, but insiders say that couldn’t be further from the truth.
"Taylor and Travis are stronger than ever," a source shared.
"It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future," the insider added. "They're in the process of planning the 'next steps' in their relationship, including amping up wedding discussions."