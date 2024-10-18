Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Is 'Totally Rock Solid' After Split Rumors: They Are 'the Real Deal'

"Taylor was rehearsing for the next leg of her tour, plus there was some concern over security at stadiums," the insider told a news outlet. "It was by no means a reflection of where they are with their romance, which is still totally rock solid."

"Taylor and Travis are the real deal," the source insisted. "Everyone in their world knows that."

By the fifth week of the NFL season, the Grammy winner, 34, was back in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., to cheer on Kelce, 35, once more.