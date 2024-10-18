Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Is 'Totally Rock Solid' After Split Rumors: They Are 'the Real Deal'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "Love Story" never endured a rough patch despite the gossip.
When the singer skipped the Kansas City Chiefs' September 22 and 29 away games, some fans feared the two had split, but an insider revealed the time apart just came down to their busy schedules and logistics.
"Taylor was rehearsing for the next leg of her tour, plus there was some concern over security at stadiums," the insider told a news outlet. "It was by no means a reflection of where they are with their romance, which is still totally rock solid."
"Taylor and Travis are the real deal," the source insisted. "Everyone in their world knows that."
By the fifth week of the NFL season, the Grammy winner, 34, was back in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., to cheer on Kelce, 35, once more.
The duo also silenced the haters when they went on a double date in Manhattan with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on Friday, October 11. The following night, they stepped out again for dinner, though this time, they were on their own.
The stars made the most of Kelce's bye week by continuing their NYC adventures at the MLB playoffs on Monday, October 14.
The Grotesquerie actor talked about going to the game together on the Wednesday, October 16, episode of his "New Heights" podcast.
"It was mixed feelings because I was there trying to have some fun with Tay and everybody," he explained of watching the New York Yankees beat his hometown team, the Cleveland Guardians. "All our friends [came]. We had [an] unbelievable crew, with us and hanging with us."
"It was fun. Even though the [Guardians] couldn't pull it off, it was still an exciting, exciting game," the tight end raved. "And it was cool to see Yankee Stadium because I've always wanted to see that thing in person in a playoff game, in a hostile environment, and it didn't disappoint, man. The Yankees, the fans, the players, everybody involved, man. It was awesome."
The lovebirds will now have to spend some more time apart as Swift's Eras Tour resumes on Friday, October 18, in Miami, Fla. She has several more concerts in the U.S. after that before a handful of dates in Toronto in November and three final shows in December in Vancouver.
