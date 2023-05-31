Gisele Bündchen's Exes Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio Party Together at Italian Wedding
When worlds collide! Gisele Bündchen's exes Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio came together to celebrate love over Memorial Day Weekend.
The supermodel's former flames attended the wedding of billionaire Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick in Italy alongside notable guests, including Tommy Hilfiger, Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams.
Other rumored attendees at the exclusive ceremony included President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley, as well as Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, according to an Italian news site.
Nahmad, a member of one of the art world's leading families, married his wife in Costa Smeralda in Sardinia. Their nuptials totaled an estimated $12.9 million, the outlet reported.
The lovebirds exchanged their vows at the lavish Hotel Cala di Volpe, where guests were able to stay for a hefty $3,924 per night, according to rates listed on their website.
The pricey party was no sweat for Nahmad, as he is the son of successful fine art dealer David Nahmad, as well as the nephew of dealers Ezra and Joseph Nahmad.
The Nahmad family owns blue hip artwork by Matisse and Monet. The billionaires also reportedly own more than 4,500 pieces of Picasso's work, which is stored in Switzerland and is the largest collection of the artist's creations outside of his estate.
Brady — who shockingly confirmed his divorce from Bündchen in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage — seemed to be a wallflower at the celebration, but DiCaprio, on the other hand, partied the night away.
The Titanic star was spotted mingling with a blonde and dancing around by the DJ booth, as seen in photos obtained by another news publication.
At one point, DiCaprio was blowing clouds in the air while enjoying a smoke next to the golden-haired lady from earlier in the evening.
Perhaps The Wolf of Wall Street actor has a thing for blondes, as he dated Bündchen from 2000-2005.
DiCaprio is a close friend of the groom's brother, Helly Nahmad, who was sentenced to one year behind bars in 2014 for running a $100 million gambling ring and was also rumored to have dated Bündchen back in 2010.
