Bikini-Clad Gisele Bündchen Shows off Her Behind While Paddle Boarding With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente as Romance Rumors Rage On
Gisele Bündchen used this Memorial Day weekend to soak up the sun with rumored new flame and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
The supermodel slipped into a cheeky thong bikini for her day of fun on Saturday, May 28, in Miami, where she and the handsome hunk were seen paddle boarding together.
Bündchen, 42, showed off her famous figure in a black bikini, while the fitness instructor flashed his muscular physique in olive green trunks. Both the former wife of Tom Brady and Valente made sure to shield their eyes from the sun, as seen in photos, with Bündchen opting for black shades and a hat while Valente wore a trucker cap.
The possible new couple was first linked in November 2022, mere weeks after Bündchen and Brady confirmed their split following 13 years of marriage, when Valente accompanied her and her kids: Benjamin and Vivian, during a trip to Costa Rica.
Bündchen addressed her relationship with Valente back in 2021, explaining in an interview: “It’s actually because of my son that I met Joaquim."
"When I brought him to the first class and started talking with Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense. I became really interest [in] the philosophy," the mother-of-two continued of the passion she felt after learning from her attractive instructor. "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself.”
As rumors began to swirl following the demise of her marriage to the now-retired NFL pro, the former Victoria's Secret Angel tried to downplay any romance brewing between herself and Valente.
"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she told Vanity Fair in an April issue of the narrative the media and public will try to spread.
Regardless of whether Bündchen has already moved on, one thing is certain: She couldn't be happier to be out of her marriage with the father of her children.
"Gisele is proud of herself for finding the courage to do the right thing for herself and for Tom," an insider recently spilled of her decision to divorce Brady. "There have been some hard times when she’s missed him terribly, but she’s focused on living her best life."