Gisele Bündchen Is 'Proud of Herself' for Ending Marriage to Tom Brady Model 'Living Her Best Life'
These seem to be the best days of Gisele Bündchen's life!
Less than a year after calling it quits with ex-husband Tom Brady, the supermodel is said to be basking in her new single life and has no regrets over mustering up the bravery to end things with the former NFL star.
"Gisele is proud of herself for finding the courage to do the right thing for herself and for Tom," an insider said of their decision to divorce after 13 years of marriage. "There have been some hard times when she’s missed him terribly, but she’s focused on living her best life."
Bündchen put her newfound confidence on full display at the 2023 Met Gala, where she wore a glowing white Chanel gown as she walked the carpet solo. “She picked the dress because it made her feel free and powerful,” a source explained. “Everyone was talking about how radiant Gisele looked. She was the life of the party and clearly sent the message that she’s ready to spread her wings.”
In October 2022, the former power couple took to social media to confirm they were ending things. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," she penned in the Instagram post.
- Gisele Bündchen and Kids Are 'Loving' Their New Life in Miami After Tom Brady Divorce: 'It Feels Like Home,' Model Gushes
- Single Ladies Shakira and Gisele Bündchen Bond Over Breakups During Miami Dinner Date With Their Kids
- Tom Brady Wishes Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen a Happy Mother's Day After Heartbreaking Divorce: 'Thank You for Your Love'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," the fashion icon continued. "We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."
The cover girl and Brady — who share children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — have remained cordial since they called it quits. "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen commented under the ex New England Patriots player's retirement announcement.
National Enquirer spoke with sources close to Bündchen.