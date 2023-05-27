Gisele Bündchen Is 'Proud of Herself' for Ending Marriage to Tom Brady Model 'Living Her Best Life'

"Gisele is proud of herself for finding the courage to do the right thing for herself and for Tom," an insider said of their decision to divorce after 13 years of marriage. "There have been some hard times when she’s missed him terribly, but she’s focused on living her best life."

Bündchen put her newfound confidence on full display at the 2023 Met Gala, where she wore a glowing white Chanel gown as she walked the carpet solo. “She picked the dress because it made her feel free and powerful,” a source explained. “Everyone was talking about how radiant Gisele looked. She was the life of the party and clearly sent the message that she’s ready to spread her wings.”