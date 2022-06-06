In His Skivvies! Gisele Bündchen Promotes Tom Brady's New Underwear Collection By Making Him Model The Apparel Himself

In the past, Brady admitted his commitment to the game was one of the things that almost tore him and Bündchen apart.

"She didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family and she felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house. And all of a sudden, when that season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get in to my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you gonna do things for the house? When are you gonna take the kids to school and do that?'" he explained a few years ago. "And that was a big part of our marriage, that I had to like, check myself because she's like, 'I have goals and dreams too ..."