Gisele Bündchen Turns Up the Heat in Hot Leopard-Print Bikini as She Rings in 46th Birthday: See Photo

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46 never looked so good! Gisele Bündchen celebrated her birthday in true supermodel fashion, soaking up the sun in a sultry leopard-print bikini. "Thank you all for the love and birthday wishes. I feel so grateful for this new cycle that is beginning and for all the adventures that lie ahead," Bündchen, 46, captioned an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, July 22.

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Gisele Bündchen Celebrated Her Birthday in a Bikini

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen marked her 46th birthday on July 20.

The steamy snap featured the former Victoria's Secret model lounging on an outdoor chair. She looked peaceful and at home, embracing her natural beauty with a makeup-free face and hair in loose waves. She left little to the imagination while rocking a tiny string bikini, beaming as she posed with a bouquet of balloons, with her toddler's colorful toy sat nearby on the ground.

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Gisele Bünchen Teased Look at Her Toddler

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente welcomed a baby boy in February 2025.

In another shot, the model teased a rare look at her son, whom she shares with husband Joaquim Valente, while showing off a heart-shaped birthday cake topped with walnuts. The little one's hand could be seen adorably reaching for a balloon in the corner of the frame. Valente, 38, and Bündchen were first romantically linked in November 2022 and tied the knot nearly three years later, in December 2025. The couple has yet to reveal their son's name. Bündchen is also a mother to Benjamin and Vivian, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Brady. The pair finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

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Inside Gisele Bündchen's Romance With Joaquim Valente

Source: MEGA Gisele Bündchen first met Joaquim Valente in 2021.

Bündchen has acknowledged that she met her now-husband in 2021 during jiu-jitsu practice while she was still married to the football star, 48, though she emphasized in a March 2024 interview with the New York Times that there was no cheating involved. The mother-of-three made headlines last month after seemingly snubbing Brady while sharing a heartfelt Father's Day message dedicated to her current partner. "Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency — you are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much," Bündchen wrote alongside a series of photos featuring Valente and her three children.

Gisele Bündchen Seemingly Snubbed Ex Tom Brady on Father's Day

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen shared a heartfelt tribute dedicated to Joaquim Valente, but left out the father of her two children, Tom Brady.