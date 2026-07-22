or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Gisele Bündchen
OK LogoPHOTOS

Gisele Bündchen Turns Up the Heat in Hot Leopard-Print Bikini as She Rings in 46th Birthday: See Photo

Photo of Gisele Bündchen
Source: MEGA; @gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen continues to prove she's the queen of bikinis.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 22 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

46 never looked so good! Gisele Bündchen celebrated her birthday in true supermodel fashion, soaking up the sun in a sultry leopard-print bikini.

"Thank you all for the love and birthday wishes. I feel so grateful for this new cycle that is beginning and for all the adventures that lie ahead," Bündchen, 46, captioned an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, July 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen Celebrated Her Birthday in a Bikini

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Gisele Bündchen marked her 46th birthday on July 20.
Source: @gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen marked her 46th birthday on July 20.

The steamy snap featured the former Victoria's Secret model lounging on an outdoor chair. She looked peaceful and at home, embracing her natural beauty with a makeup-free face and hair in loose waves.

She left little to the imagination while rocking a tiny string bikini, beaming as she posed with a bouquet of balloons, with her toddler's colorful toy sat nearby on the ground.

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bünchen Teased Look at Her Toddler

Photo of Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente welcomed a baby boy in February 2025.
Source: @gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente welcomed a baby boy in February 2025.

In another shot, the model teased a rare look at her son, whom she shares with husband Joaquim Valente, while showing off a heart-shaped birthday cake topped with walnuts. The little one's hand could be seen adorably reaching for a balloon in the corner of the frame.

Valente, 38, and Bündchen were first romantically linked in November 2022 and tied the knot nearly three years later, in December 2025. The couple has yet to reveal their son's name.

Bündchen is also a mother to Benjamin and Vivian, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Brady. The pair finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

MORE ON:
Gisele Bündchen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Gisele Bündchen's Romance With Joaquim Valente

Photo of Gisele Bündchen first met Joaquim Valente in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen first met Joaquim Valente in 2021.

Bündchen has acknowledged that she met her now-husband in 2021 during jiu-jitsu practice while she was still married to the football star, 48, though she emphasized in a March 2024 interview with the New York Times that there was no cheating involved.

The mother-of-three made headlines last month after seemingly snubbing Brady while sharing a heartfelt Father's Day message dedicated to her current partner.

"Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency — you are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much," Bündchen wrote alongside a series of photos featuring Valente and her three children.

Gisele Bündchen Seemingly Snubbed Ex Tom Brady on Father's Day

Photo of Gisele Bündchen shared a heartfelt tribute dedicated to Joaquim Valente, but left out the father of her two children, Tom Brady.
Source: @gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen shared a heartfelt tribute dedicated to Joaquim Valente, but left out the father of her two children, Tom Brady.

She added, "And dad, thank you for your unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage of my life," acknowledging her own father in the caption.

Bündchen ended the post without a single mention of her ex and wished all dads a "Happy Father’s Day."

Though Brady has not commented on the snub, he did previously honor Bündchen with a Mother's Day tribute.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.