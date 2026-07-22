Gisele Bündchen Turns Up the Heat in Hot Leopard-Print Bikini as She Rings in 46th Birthday: See Photo
July 22 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
46 never looked so good! Gisele Bündchen celebrated her birthday in true supermodel fashion, soaking up the sun in a sultry leopard-print bikini.
"Thank you all for the love and birthday wishes. I feel so grateful for this new cycle that is beginning and for all the adventures that lie ahead," Bündchen, 46, captioned an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, July 22.
Gisele Bündchen Celebrated Her Birthday in a Bikini
The steamy snap featured the former Victoria's Secret model lounging on an outdoor chair. She looked peaceful and at home, embracing her natural beauty with a makeup-free face and hair in loose waves.
She left little to the imagination while rocking a tiny string bikini, beaming as she posed with a bouquet of balloons, with her toddler's colorful toy sat nearby on the ground.
Gisele Bünchen Teased Look at Her Toddler
In another shot, the model teased a rare look at her son, whom she shares with husband Joaquim Valente, while showing off a heart-shaped birthday cake topped with walnuts. The little one's hand could be seen adorably reaching for a balloon in the corner of the frame.
Valente, 38, and Bündchen were first romantically linked in November 2022 and tied the knot nearly three years later, in December 2025. The couple has yet to reveal their son's name.
Bündchen is also a mother to Benjamin and Vivian, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Brady. The pair finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
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Inside Gisele Bündchen's Romance With Joaquim Valente
Bündchen has acknowledged that she met her now-husband in 2021 during jiu-jitsu practice while she was still married to the football star, 48, though she emphasized in a March 2024 interview with the New York Times that there was no cheating involved.
The mother-of-three made headlines last month after seemingly snubbing Brady while sharing a heartfelt Father's Day message dedicated to her current partner.
"Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency — you are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much," Bündchen wrote alongside a series of photos featuring Valente and her three children.
Gisele Bündchen Seemingly Snubbed Ex Tom Brady on Father's Day
She added, "And dad, thank you for your unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage of my life," acknowledging her own father in the caption.
Bündchen ended the post without a single mention of her ex and wished all dads a "Happy Father’s Day."
Though Brady has not commented on the snub, he did previously honor Bündchen with a Mother's Day tribute.