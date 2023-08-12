OK Magazine
Single and Stunning! Gisele Bündchen's Hottest Moments Since Her Split From Tom Brady: Photos

By:

Aug. 12 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen is having her best year yet!

Following her October 2022 split from her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady, the supermodel, has not shied away from showing off how she's spending her days as a single lady!

"Gisele is proud of herself for finding the courage to do the right thing for herself and for Tom," an insider close to the former couple explained. "There have been some hard times when she's missed him terribly, but she's focused on living her best life."

Both Bündchen and the former New England Patriots quarterback — who share children son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 — broke the shocking news on social media last fall that they had called it quits on their romance.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," she wrote to her followers in the Instagram post. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart."

"We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," the businesswoman explained of the split. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."

Scroll through the gallery to see Bündchen's hottest moments since her split from Brady.

Bündchen showed off her killer abs in a halter top and a pair of low-rise white jeans at Brazil Carnival.

The 43-year-old put her fit physique on display while meditating outside.

Bündchen looked as chic as ever while stepping out for Arezzo's summer campaign launch in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The mother-of-two showed off her backside while throwing up a heart at the beach.

Bündchen glowed in a long white dress while making an appearance at the Luz Alliance Gala in Miami to benefit the Brazil Foundation in May.

The Vogue cover girl wowed the public as she posed in a bra and underwear.

