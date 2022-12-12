Happier Than Ever? Newly Single Gisele Bündchen Glows As She Spends Day With Kids Following Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen seems seriously unfazed by the recent decision to end her 13-year marriage with Tom Brady.
The supermodel appeared happy as could be during an outing with her two children, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, on Sunday, December 11.
In released photos, Bündchen glistened beneath the Miami sun, as she styled a pair of denim booty shorts and a black flowing top featuring white patterned details. Her stunning dirty blonde hair perfectly framed her face, which bared a glowing smile and black sunglasses.
The Victoria's Secret Angel's son sported a gray T-shirt with blue shorts and black flip flops, while Vivian adorably donned a pink leopard top.
While it remained unclear where the trio was headed, Bündchen and her kiddos definitely seemed to enjoy whatever their Sunday afternoon had in store.
The 42-year-old's recent sighting with her son and daughter came after both children's birthday week festivities, as Benjamin celebrated his special day on Thursday, December 8, while Vivian entered double digits on Monday, December 5.
"We have a new teenager in the house! Happy birthday my sweet angel! I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much! ❤️," Bündchen wrote of her and the 45-year-old NFL star's eldest child in a sweet Instagram post.
The mother-of-two shared a similar upload for Vivian's special day, stating, "happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️."
The longtime lovers — who tied the knot in 2009 — confirmed their divorce in separate Instagram statements on Friday, October 28.
In her message, Bündchen emphasized how her "priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," while Brady similarly wrote, "we are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."