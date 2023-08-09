Gisele Bündchen Admits 'Breakups Are Never Easy' as Ex Tom Brady Moves on With Irina Shayk
Gisele Bündchen is not sugarcoating her split from Tom Brady.
In a new interview, the supermodel opened up about the end of her 13-year marriage to the former New England Patriots quarterback and did not hold back on how deeply it affected her.
"I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth," she said of her October 2022 split from Brady — whom she shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with. "Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way."
"I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams," Bündchen explained, noting that keeping her well-being in check kept her from reading into things. "There are three things I consider fundamental to feeling good: eating healthy, exercising daily, and taking time to rest your mind and body."
The update from the Vogue cover girl comes as the retired NFL star seems to have moved on with one of Bündchen's peers in the industry — Irina Shayk.
According to insiders, the 43-year-old has not been thrilled with her ex-husband's new romance despite Brady reportedly being "ecstatic" over being with Bradley Cooper's ex.
- Gisele Bündchen Admits She's 'Recharged and Inspired' as Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Romance Heats Up
- Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Romance Is 'Totally Casual' as Gisele Bündchen Fumes Over PDA Sighting
- Seeing Red: Gisele Bündchen Fuming Over Tom Brady's Rumored New Romance With Irina Shayk, Spills Source
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He [Brady] feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about,' a source explained of the alleged couple. "She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work!"
"He always told himself after his divorce that he would only get involved with someone that a future could be made, someone he could eventually introduce to his kids," the insider spilled. "'He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go. He has zero worry with her, they seem to get each other and get along quite well."
Vogue Brazil conducted the interview with Bündchen.