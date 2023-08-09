Gisele Bündchen Admits 'Breakups Are Never Easy' as Ex Tom Brady Moves on With Irina Shayk

"I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth," she said of her October 2022 split from Brady — whom she shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with. "Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way."

"I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams," Bündchen explained, noting that keeping her well-being in check kept her from reading into things. "There are three things I consider fundamental to feeling good: eating healthy, exercising daily, and taking time to rest your mind and body."