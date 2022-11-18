Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Named In Class Action Lawsuit For Involvement With Bankrupt Crypto Company FTX

In addition to the famous duo and the company's founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, being listed in the suit, popular athletes such as Naomi Osaka, Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal were listed, as was actor Larry David.

"Part of the scheme employed by the FTX Entities involved utilizing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment —like these Defendants — to raise funds and drive American consumers to invest ... pouring billions of dollars into the deceptive FTX platform to keep the whole scheme afloat," the filing stated.