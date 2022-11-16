See Ya! Tom Brady Wipes Gisele Bündchen & Kids From Twitter After Model Was Spotted With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

However, by Sunday, November 13, Brady had abruptly changed the photo to a solo shot of himself in his Buccaneers uniform. The switch came as photos of newly single Bündchen and their kids having dinner in Costa Rica with Valente made headlines.

Despite getting the rumor mill churning, an insider revealed the cover girl and fitness instructor are nothing more than friends. “Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half,” a source explained, emphasizing that their relationship is "strictly platonic and professional."