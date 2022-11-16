See Ya! Tom Brady Wipes Gisele Bündchen & Kids From Twitter After Model Was Spotted With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor
Moving on! Mere hours after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was spotted out with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady removed traces of their former life together from his Twitter account.
The former New England Patriots quarterback's Twitter header used to display a sweet photo of the super model with their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — as well as his older son, Jack, 15, who he shares with Bridget Moynahan — as all five of them gaze at the sunset with their backs to the camera.
However, by Sunday, November 13, Brady had abruptly changed the photo to a solo shot of himself in his Buccaneers uniform. The switch came as photos of newly single Bündchen and their kids having dinner in Costa Rica with Valente made headlines.
Despite getting the rumor mill churning, an insider revealed the cover girl and fitness instructor are nothing more than friends. “Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half,” a source explained, emphasizing that their relationship is "strictly platonic and professional."
Although Bündchen may not be jumping back into the dating scene just yet, she and the football player are adjusting to their new unmarried lifestyles and focusing on their kids after officially announcing their split last month.
"Gisele is great with her children and radiates happiness when either one or both are around," an insider said, adding that "having them with her has helped her move ahead. She has a full plate and lots of support."
Less than a month ago, the former Hollywood power couple threw in the towel on their union. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote via Instagram on October 28. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," the blonde beauty penned in a heartbreaking post of her own.
Page Six spoke to a source about the nature of Bündchen and Valente's relationship.