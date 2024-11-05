or
'It Was Traumatic': Giuliana Rancic Was a 'Nightmare' to Interview, Spills Podcast Host Taylor Strecker

Composite photo of Giuliana Rancic and Taylor Strecker
Source: mega;@taylorstrecker/instagram

Giuliana Rancic wasn't on her best behavior when she was interviewed by Taylor Strecker.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Updated 4:28 p.m. ET

"Taste of Taylor" podcast host Taylor Strecker revealed her worst interview ever was with Giuliana Rancic.

The radio star spilled the tea while at the Saturday, November 2, Dear Media IRL event, which took place in NYC.

giuliana rancic nightmare interview taylor strecker traumatic
Source: @taylorstrecker/instagram

Podcast host Taylor Strecker called Giuliana Rancic a 'nightmare' to interview.

Strecker said the Fashion Police alum, 50, was a "nightmare" to talk to, noting she was only interviewing Rancic "as a favor" for a colleague.

"You know when a couple is fighting and you’re, like, in the middle of it? That’s what happened," Strecker explained of standing by as Rancic argued with husband Bill, 53. "I was in the middle of a wasp’s nest."

Strecker clarified the couple was "clearly not in a bad place" and were just having a typical spat between spouses.

"She was almost, like, using me to take potshots at him," she added.

giuliana rancic nightmare interview taylor strecker traumatic
Source: @giulianarancic/instagram

Strecker said chatting with the 'Fashion Police' alum was 'traumatic.'

Strecker called it the "most uncomfortable podcast ever," and to make things worse, Giuliana "complained about me to the other interviews that she had for the rest of the day, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, Giuliana, you’re obsessed with me!’"

"It was traumatic to say the least," Taylor declared.

MORE ON:
Giuliana Rancic

giuliana rancic nightmare interview taylor strecker traumatic
Source: @giulianarancic/instagram

The TV star and husband Bill tied the knot in 2007.

Giuliana has had a fall from grace after she left Fashion Police in 2015 following for her racially charged comments about Zendaya, as she claimed the synthetic dreadlocks the Emmy winner once wore probably smelled like "patchouli and weed."

After her comment, Zendaya wrote on social media, "There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful."

"Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect," the Euphoria lead stated.

giuliana rancic nightmare interview taylor strecker traumatic
Source: @giulianarancic/instagram

The mom-of-one's popularity fell after making racially charged comments about Zendaya in 2015.

Giuliana issued an on-air apology, acknowledging her remark "crossed the line."

"I just want everyone to know, I didn’t intend to hurt anybody — but, I have learned, it is not my intent that matters, it’s the result," she said. "And the result is that people are offended, including Zendaya, and that is not okay. Therefore, I want to say to Zendaya, and anyone else out there that I have hurt, that I am so, so sincerely sorry."

"This really has been a learning experience for me," the TV star added. "I’ve learned a lot today, and this incident has taught me to be a lot more aware of clichés and stereotypes, how much damage they can do – and that I am responsible, as we all are, to not perpetuate them further."

Giuliana then left the series on her own accord that same year, though she returned in 2018.

Page Six spoke with Taylor.

