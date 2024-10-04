Zendaya Hasn't Watched 'Dancing With the Stars' Since She Was on the Show: 'It Was a Very Stressful Experience'

On the latest episode of the outlet's "The Awardist" podcast, Zendaya shared, "I have not watched Dancing with the Stars since I was on it. I didn’t really watch it before either. I don’t think I was the target demographic. My grandma loves Dancing with the Stars; that’s her bag."

"But yeah, I also think it was a very stressful experience. I was like, 'I don't think I'm gonna be watching this anymore,'" she continued.